Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Candidates begin their 2023 bids for Frisco City Council
A Frisco constituent addresses the City Council about Universal Studio's theme park, an upcoming development project and relevant campaign topic for candidates running for office. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Four candidates have filed applications for Frisco City Council seats in the May 6 election. The candidate filing deadline is Feb. 17.
Frisco City Council tables decision on Universal Kids Frisco
Frisco City Council and Planning and Zoning Committee members listened to over an hour of statements regarding Universal Kids Frisco from residents during the public comment session of the special Feb. 7 meeting. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Universal Kids Frisco’s planning and zoning request to build a 30-acre theme park was...
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
McKinney to hold $200M bond election for airport expansion in May
The McKinney City Council voted to add a $200 million bond proposition to the May 6 election ballot at a Feb. 7 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) McKinney residents will vote this May on a $200 million bond package for the potential expansion and addition of commercial passenger service at McKinney National Airport.
Two candidates file to run for Frisco ISD board of trustees
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow during this upcoming May election. (Community Impact staff) Two candidates have filed to run in the May 6 general election for seats on the Frisco ISD board of trustees for places 4 and 5, as of Feb. 8.
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections
Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Lake Highlands hotel owner change possible as rezoning vote nears
The 136 rooms at the Extended Stay America could potentially be converted to around 100 permanent supportive housing units. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A Lake Highlands property that has has become known for high crime rates may soon become a way to create new housing options in the region. Plans are...
Tarrant County commissioners approve grant application for creation of Human Trafficking Unit
The Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant application to create a Human Trafficking Unit in the county. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant request for the creation of a Human Trafficking Unit and position funding for the Criminal Justice Division. Tarrant County commissioners unanimously approved the Colleyville...
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
3 board seats up for election in McKinney ISD
McKinney ISD voters will vote on three board seats in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney ISD voters will vote on three board seats in 2023. Voters have the opportunity to vote on representatives for places 4, 5 and 6 on the board. Amy Dankel, Lynn Sperry and Stephanie O’Dell occupy...
On the ballot: Flower Mound residents to vote on new tennis center in May
Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously to place construction of a new state-of-the-art tennis center on the May general election ballot. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Flower Mound residents will have a chance to vote on a new state-of-the-art tennis center in May. The Town Council unanimously approved placing construction of the...
Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
Tarrant County commissioners approve purchases of tactical armored vehicle, ammunition for sheriff’s office
Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes (far right) voted in favor of purchasing a tactical armored vehicle for the sheriff's office. He represents Precinct 3 in northeast Tarrant County. (Courtesy of Tarrant County) The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving a tactical armored vehicle and a renewed ammunition contract after...
Boardwalk project at Moore Road Park underway in Coppell
A new boardwalk structure will be installed at Moore Road Park in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Construction aimed to improve Coppell’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park began late January. A new boardwalk structure will be installed along the south side of the pond that is near...
Running for council? Feb. 17 filing deadline for Argyle, Flower Mound, Highland Village
Residents in Denton County have until Feb. 17 to file for council elections. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents interested in running for a spot on their respective city or town's council have just over a week to file. Completed applications must be turned into the resident's city or town secretary by...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
