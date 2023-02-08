ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council

A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections

Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County commissioners approve grant application for creation of Human Trafficking Unit

The Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant application to create a Human Trafficking Unit in the county. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tarrant County commissioners approved a grant request for the creation of a Human Trafficking Unit and position funding for the Criminal Justice Division. Tarrant County commissioners unanimously approved the Colleyville...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX
wbap.com

Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President

PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County commissioners approve purchases of tactical armored vehicle, ammunition for sheriff’s office

Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes (far right) voted in favor of purchasing a tactical armored vehicle for the sheriff's office. He represents Precinct 3 in northeast Tarrant County. (Courtesy of Tarrant County) The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving a tactical armored vehicle and a renewed ammunition contract after...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

