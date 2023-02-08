Two years ago Sarah Varga was working at the Janesville Ice Arena and looking for something else to do. The salary was not sustaining her, she preferred working outside, and most of all she wanted to find something she loved to do. After talking with her father, a union plumber, and hearing how much he loved his work, she decided to try going into the building trades. She is now an apprentice laborer with Local 464 of the Laborers International Union of North America, which represents building trades workers in the Madison area, and works on construction projects in Verona.

