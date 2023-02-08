Read full article on original website
isthmus.com
One Dish: The Chicago dog at Lil’ Buddy’s Popcorn
You’d be forgiven for wondering how anyone could have a favorite Chicago-style hot dog, when the recipe is so indelibly prescribed by years of tradition. And yet, people have their favorite portrayals of the singular James Bond or the eponymous regenerating time-traveler of Doctor Who, and I have the Chicago dog at Lil’ Buddy’s in Oregon.
isthmus.com
What to do in Madison this weekend: Winter Carnival, UW Dance Faculty Concert, and more Isthmus Picks
Winter Carnival, through Feb. 12, UW Memorial Union: The Lady Liberty head and torch rising from frozen Lake Mendota? She’ll be there, on Feb. 10-11. That iconic image and other traditional activities return as part of the annual Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival, Feb. 6-12. But 2023 also includes more than a dozen new things to do, from Canadian maple taffy making (1 p.m., Feb. 9) to a Snow Ball dance with the Hoofer Sailing Club (7:30 p.m., Feb. 10), to an ice boat exhibit (Feb. 10-11). (Note: The previously announced Ojibwe ponies event is postponed, but the Winter Carnival has been extended by a day to add Sledding on the Terrace, noon-4 p.m. on Feb. 12.) All events are free, but some require a ticket or reservations. Find the details and schedule updates due to any Wisconsin winter weather surprises at union.wisc.edu/wintercarnival.
isthmus.com
Joe Bonamassa stops at Madison's Orpheum on a month-long tour
In 1999, guitarist/singer Joe Bonamassa landed in Madison for a performance at Luther’s Blues on University Avenue, and nobody showed up. “I always come back to Madison, and when I see anybody in the crowd, I’m proud as a peacock, because I know what it’s like to walk on stage and have nobody there,” Bonamassa says, checking in from Los Angeles via phone a few weeks prior to beginning a month-long tour that will make a Feb. 20 stop at Madison’s Orpheum Theatre (which most certainly will not be empty). “We did, like, five songs that night — just some rehearsal stuff — and then we were done.”
isthmus.com
In Wisconsin, Joe Biden says he's delivered the goods
Two years ago Sarah Varga was working at the Janesville Ice Arena and looking for something else to do. The salary was not sustaining her, she preferred working outside, and most of all she wanted to find something she loved to do. After talking with her father, a union plumber, and hearing how much he loved his work, she decided to try going into the building trades. She is now an apprentice laborer with Local 464 of the Laborers International Union of North America, which represents building trades workers in the Madison area, and works on construction projects in Verona.
