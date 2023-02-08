Kaleb Hammeke hoisted Fort Hays State to a 59-57 victory over Lincoln with a baseline jumper as time expired Thursday night (Feb. 9) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Hammeke shook free of his defenders and hit an off-balance turn-around shot to call game, pushing FHSU to 16-8 overall, 11-7 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 15-6 overall, 11-6 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO