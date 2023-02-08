Read full article on original website
tigermedianet.com
Women’s basketball dominates Lincoln
A quick start and three players scoring in double figures helped the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team complete the season sweep against the Lincoln Blue Tigers, winning 77-57 inside Gross Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Feb. 9). The Tigers (19-7, 14-4 MIAA) dominated around the rim, scoring 42 points...
Hammeke hits game-winner for Tigers
Kaleb Hammeke hoisted Fort Hays State to a 59-57 victory over Lincoln with a baseline jumper as time expired Thursday night (Feb. 9) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Hammeke shook free of his defenders and hit an off-balance turn-around shot to call game, pushing FHSU to 16-8 overall, 11-7 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 15-6 overall, 11-6 in the MIAA.
Commissioners discuss developing land near I-70
During Thursday’s meeting, the Hays City Commission reviewed a conceptual plan for the 90 acres of property by the interstate that the city bought in 2019. Deputy City Manager Collin Bielser presented the plan. “Attraction of retail is a high demand of residents of Hays and Ellis County,” Bielser...
