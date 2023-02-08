Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
WESH
Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. If you have...
WESH
34-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter after Seminole County overdose kills man
Seminole County, FL — Thirty-four-year-old Terry Williams Jr. plead guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Seminole County for his role in the overdose death of Ariel Osteen in November 2020. According to the State Attorney's Office, Williams "was identified by Seminole County deputies as the person who provided fentanyl that...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies seek help identifying murder victim found in 1993
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help identifying a murder victim who may have connections to South Carolina from a 1993 cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, two young boys had discovered the victim’s remains in January 1993 when going to retrieve a basketball after it rolled into the woods. The skeletal remains were found along Sea Ship Place in Palm Coast.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies work to ID cold case murder victim found 30 years ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In January of 1993, two boys were playing basketball in their Palm Coast neighborhood on Sea Ship Place. Flagler deputies said their basketball went into the woods and when they went to get it, they found skeletal remains under some brush. For 30 years, the identity...
fox35orlando.com
Family rallies behind woman accused of killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital
'We love you:' Family rallies behind woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital. A judge denied bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland was denied bond by a judge following the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. Gilland is accused of killing her husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach.
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach business owner still trying to recoup losses from Hurricane Nicole as FEMA deadline approaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The final deadline to apply for FEMA assistance from Hurricane Nicole is quickly approaching. Monday is the last chance to get an application for federal aid. What You Need To Know. The last day to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole is Feb. 13.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
‘Real smoky and scary’: Volusia County residents voice concerns over recent brush fires
There is growing concern about fires that keep popping up in a wooded area between Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.
Missing Brevard County boy, 4, last seen near junkyard found safe
Deputies are working to find a missing 4-year-old boy in Brevard County.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old man from New Jersey was killed after troopers said he was hanging onto the open door of a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old and they crashed. Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving down Clove Ave. in Flagler County. The 51-year-old passenger...
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say
Three students were taken into custody after several fights broke out at Seminole High School Friday, district officials said.
WESH
Judge denies bond for woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital, says ‘mercy killing’ is illegal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old woman faced a Volusia County judge on Friday after being accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in the hospital last month. Judge Karen Foxman said prosecutors met their burden under the law and denied the motion for bond, calling the...
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
click orlando
Man, woman from Paisley killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year old woman and a 45-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred where Live Oak Ranch Road meets County Road 439 in the Umatilla area, troopers said. Troopers said the woman...
fox35orlando.com
Student in custody after knife reported on Lake Brantley High School campus, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A student is in custody after police says a knife was reported on the campus of Lake Brantley High School on Friday. According to school officials, Lake Brantley High was placed on a Code Yellow while police searched the campus. In a message sent to parents,...
