fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 39-year-old man missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police said a man has been reported missing. According to police, Edwin Soto, 39, was last seen Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in a blue polo shirt and brown jeans. He is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. If you have...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Flagler County deputies seek help identifying murder victim found in 1993

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies need help identifying a murder victim who may have connections to South Carolina from a 1993 cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, two young boys had discovered the victim’s remains in January 1993 when going to retrieve a basketball after it rolled into the woods. The skeletal remains were found along Sea Ship Place in Palm Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flarecord.com

Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her

A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...

