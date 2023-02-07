Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Arkansas Paisley’s Law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
An Arkansas law could become the model for the country when it comes to recognizing parents of stillborn children.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Study shows Arkansas combined sales tax rate third highest in nation
A study released Tuesday shows Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.
KATV
New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
onlyinark.com
7 Arkansas Photographers to Follow on Instagram
As Arkansans, we know we have a beautiful state. It is, after all, nicknamed The Natural State. However, not all of us are able to get out and explore as often as we’d like. Thanks to seven Arkansas photographers, we can get a glimpse of what our state has to offer. They explore what we have right in our backyard and share their finds with beautiful images on Instagram. Hopefully, their words and talents give you both inspiration and ideas on where to visit next in our wondrous state. Continue to follow their Instagram pages for up-to-date scenes and catalysts to explore!
KHBS
Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
menastar.com
How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
Bill passed in Arkansas House looks to give equal choice to expecting mothers in some businesses
Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving equal incentives to expecting mothers in certain businesses who want to keep their baby.
Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023
On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
a-z-animals.com
UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
a-z-animals.com
Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion
Arkansas’ major electricity companies favor proposed legislation that likely would end the state’s boom in rooftop solar generation. Renewable energy advocates counter that such efforts will dismantle consumer-friendly policies put in place by the Legislature only four years ago. Introduced Wednesday by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, House Bill 1370 would end the state’s current policy […] The post Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station receives $1 million grant for poultry study
The COVID-19 pandemic strained many poultry processing plants as employees became ill and some even died. The result was volatile production and supply chain disruptions for more than a year. Researchers in Arkansas are hoping to use robotics to stave off this problem in the future. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment...
telecompetitor.com
Report: Over $50M in Arkansas Broadband Funding Headed to Seven Companies
Cox Communications is set to get $14.2 million in broadband funding from the state of Arkansas, according to a report published by local media outlet Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Cox will contribute additional funding for total project costs of $19.6 million. Six other companies also will be getting funding for a...
