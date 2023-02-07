Read full article on original website
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Virginia
Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with its southeastern region having an especially ideal climate for species like the large and smallmouth basses to thrive. Virginia, in particular, boasts many great bass fishing destinations, from the Potomac River to its many reservoirs and lakes. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Virginia? How does it compare to the largest specimen ever caught worldwide? Keep reading to learn more.
Discover the Oldest Tree in Texas
Texas is known for its farms, the Tornado Valley, and astounding fossil discoveries, but did you know it’s also home to some amazing ancient trees? Let’s discover the oldest tree in Texas. The Oldest Tree in Texas. The oldest tree in Texas is the Goose Island Oak, aka...
Discover the Official Texas State Bird (and Where You Can See It)
Discover the Official Texas State Bird (and Where You Can See It) The official state bird of Texas is a beloved and iconic symbol of the Lone Star State. Found in a variety of habitats throughout the state, this bird is known for its striking plumage and unique behavior. Whether you’re a birdwatcher or enjoy spending time outdoors, observing this bird in its natural habitat is an exceptional experience. Pack your binoculars, grab your camera, and get ready to explore the official state bird of the great state of Texas.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State. The desire for gold drove was a powerful motivator for much of the early exploration and settlement of the American West. Major 19th-century gold rushes to California and Alaska are legendary in United States history. Today, Nevada mines 80% of all the gold produced in the United States, but Alaska, Colorado, California, and Arizona are also large gold producers. The state of Washington is a lesser-known source of gold that continues to attract recreational prospectors today and occasionally produces sizeable nuggets. Read on to discover the largest gold nugget ever found in Washington state!
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Discover the Fastest Animals in Nevada
Did you know that golden eagles can be found gliding through the skies of Nevada?. Golden eagles hold their powerful wings in a V formation, allowing them to soar at speeds of 28 to 32 mph. They can reach up to 120 mph when on the hunt and dive at an astonishing rate of up to 200 mph. Imagine being able to move that quickly!
Watch a Texas Neighborhood Panic When They Discover a Tiger Roaming Their Streets
Watch a Texas Neighborhood Panic When They Discover a Tiger Roaming Their Streets. If you are not sure why wild animals should not be kept illegally by people who do not know what they are doing, just watch this video. It has a happy ending but things could have been so different. The actions of one neighbor put the lives of an entire neighborhood and a magnificent animal in danger.
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
Discover The Largest Paddlefish Ever Caught in Missouri
When your entire eastern border is the Mississippi River you can imagine there is some fine fishing in your state! Missouri also has the namesake Missouri River, the longest river in the United States, as well as numerous lakes and streams. While catfish may be more prized and receive more publicity, the largest paddlefish ever caught in Missouri is actually larger than the largest catfish caught in Missouri! Read on to discover the largest paddlefish ever caught in Missouri.
Michigan Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergies are never fun. Luckily, the Michigan allergy season doesn’t happen all year round — it’s typically from spring to fall. And while certain people are allergic to certain things, people with seasonal allergies will experience symptoms around the same time of year. Typically this timing is tied directly to what plants are blooming in Michigan at the time.
