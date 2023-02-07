Read full article on original website
US to respond to growing North Korea nuclear threat by increasing military presence in South Korea
The US will accelerate its deployment of advanced weapons including fighter warplanes and bombers on the Korean peninsula, the country’s defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after arriving for talks in South Korea.Washington is looking to bolster its joint training and operational planning with its ally as the region witnesses the rising threat of nuclear test and missile launches from North Korea.The US defence secretary met with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup in Seoul and “pledged to further expand and bolster the level and scale of this year’s combined exercises and training,” according to a statement from...
South Korea's Never-Ending Nuclear Weapons Debate | Opinion
What the Korean Peninsula needs above all else is more dialogue, not more weapons.
North Korean Crypto Crimes Become Target of South Korea's Sanctions
South Korea has slapped its aggressive northern neighbor with a volley of sanctions related to the former's cryptocurrency crimes, the Korea Times reports. This marked the country's first time it imposed independent sanctions on North Korea in the realm of cyber activity. The list of sanctioned individuals includes Park Jin...
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Kim Jong Un showed off his rarely-seen daughter — a possible sign he's grooming her to be North Korea's next dictator
The North Korean dictator's middle school-aged daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is increasingly prominent in propaganda pictures from the regime.
North Korea Threatens U.S. With ‘Overwhelming Nuclear Force’
North Korea is ready to use the “most overwhelming nuclear force” in response to any U.S. military challenges, Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday. The furious rhetoric comes as Kim Jong Un’s regime has been outraged by increased American military cooperation with South Korea. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed to send more aircraft carriers and fighter jets to the region. In response, the unnamed North Korean spokesperson said Washington, D.C., risked turning the Korean peninsula into a “huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone.” “The military and political situation on the Korean peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the U.S. and its vassal forces,” the North Korean spokesperson added in the statement.Read it at Associated Press
Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea
While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.
North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade
SEOUL (Reuters) - Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon. The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, test-launching dozens of advanced...
North Korea displays enough missiles to defeat US nuclear defenses: report
North Korea's military displayed enough intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to defeat America's air defenses on the West Coast, according to satellite images of a martial parade on Wednesday. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un organized the parade throughout last week, showing off up to 12 individual Hwasong-17 ICBM launchers. The...
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
The U.S. House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling on North Korea to return a navy ship that it seized 55 years ago and now keeps on display as a tourist attraction.
Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again
The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Recent developments concerning North Korea pose both traditional and non-traditional security challenges to China. Beijing has both the motivation and the ability to take a leading role in inspiring a change of course by North Korea. China should play a more positive role in the North Korean denuclearization process by...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
