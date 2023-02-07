Spain is located in the southwest corner of Europe and is bordered by France, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar. The people of Spain are warm and welcoming, and a vibrant mix of age-old traditions and modern influences characterizes their culture. From the flamenco dance and bullfighting to traditional festivals such as La Tomatina, Spanish culture has something for everyone. If we consider the weight of Spain’s centuries-long culture, it won’t be surprising to know that even its national flower has great symbolic meaning since it takes part in most celebrations and festivals. By the way, each color has its own special significance. Are you dying of curiosity to know what it is? The national flower of Spain is the red carnation.

