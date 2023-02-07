Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Asteroid To Hit Earth
If there is one thing that makes a good movie, it’s the potential for an asteroid to hit the earth! Although the concept is a scary one to imagine, there are, thankfully, no asteroids that are currently on track to hit the earth. Still, that doesn’t mean that earth hasn’t been hit in the past! Today, we are going to be exploring just that: the largest asteroid to ever hit the earth. It probably isn’t the one you are thinking of! Let’s get started and find out.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The National Flower of Spain: Red Carnation
Spain is located in the southwest corner of Europe and is bordered by France, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar. The people of Spain are warm and welcoming, and a vibrant mix of age-old traditions and modern influences characterizes their culture. From the flamenco dance and bullfighting to traditional festivals such as La Tomatina, Spanish culture has something for everyone. If we consider the weight of Spain’s centuries-long culture, it won’t be surprising to know that even its national flower has great symbolic meaning since it takes part in most celebrations and festivals. By the way, each color has its own special significance. Are you dying of curiosity to know what it is? The national flower of Spain is the red carnation.
a-z-animals.com
7 Freshwater Purple Fish to Liven Up Your Aquarium
If you are looking to liven up your aquarium with a splash of purple you could add a few purple silky artificial plants, but wouldn’t it be more enticing to have a few purple fish swimming about to add some flare? You might think purple fish are more common for a saltwater tank, like the striking purple dottyback, but there are a few freshwater fish that are purple as well. So if you are looking to complete a rainbow of fish or your absolute favorite color is purple, here are 7 freshwater fish to liven up your aquarium!
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful National Parks in Australia
From the bright turquoise Great Barrier Reef to the rusty red sands of the Outback, Australia has color and beauty at every turn. The continent is exceptionally unique, featuring over 3,000 animals and 18,000 plants only found within its boundaries. And what’s the best way to experience this great land and view its fantastic animals? Visit a national park! Discover ten beautiful national parks in Australia and learn about their flora and fauna.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Anglerfish Ever Caught
Anglerfish are unique natural predators that come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Some anglerfish live in shallow water, while most prefer dark deep-sea environments. They can also get very big. Few anglers in the world have been lucky enough to spot these interesting fish. Keep reading to discover the largest anglerfish ever caught in the world, along with other intriguing facts about this strange-looking creature.
a-z-animals.com
Tiger Attacks: A Comprehensive History
The tiger is one of the world’s most revered megafauna. Identified scientifically as a species in the 18th century, tigers are known and respected worldwide, serving as mascots, story elements, and literary figures in almost every culture. However, in certain parts of the world, they are also terror lurking in the darkness. Tiger attacks are feared widely throughout Asia as human development encroaches on the habitat of this big cat.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in West Virginia
West Virginia is an outdoor lovers’ paradise. With their sprawling emerald forests, stunning mountains, crystal-clear lakes, and white-water rivers, there is no shortage of places to explore. Or perfect habitats for plant and animal life. Many wildlife species call this state home, from birds of prey to forest-dwelling mammals. Discover the fastest animals in West Virginia, including where to find them.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The National Flower of Guyana: The Giant Water Lily
Guyana is officially called the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. It is located in northern South America, bordered by Brazil to the south, Suriname to the east, Venezuela to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the north. It has an area of 83,000 square miles with a population of 795 thousand people. Maybe you didn’t know that Guyana is an indigenous word that means “Land of Many Waters.” And with such a name, what do you think the national flower might be? The flower of an aquatic plant, of course! The national flower of Guyana is the giant water lily.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of South Africa: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
When we think about flags it is quite easy to assume that they are just a brightly colored symbol for a country, state, or group. However, while on the surface that is true, flags actually have much deeper meanings. In many cases they represent the history of the place they symbolize, or even its hopes for the future. With its unusual design and numerous colors, the flag of South Africa actually manages to combine both history and hope. But how does it do this? Let’s find out!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Massive Crocodile Turn Into a Speeding Underwater Torpedo
Watch This Massive Crocodile Turn Into a Speeding Underwater Torpedo. You know those adorable videos of dolphins swimming alongside boats and engaging with the humans on board in the most heart-warming way? This is not one of them! What we have here is an apex predator that possesses deadly skills and a killer’s attitude. So, let’s find out what all this is about.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Bumble Bee in the World
Bumble bees are an important part of the environment. They are pollinators that drink nectar and spread pollen. Bumble bees come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They aren’t all small yellow-flying bugs. For example, the largest bumble bee in the world is the Bombus dahlbomii, but sadly they are threatened. The population is declining. Follow along to discover more about the largest bumble bee in the world and why it’s considered threatened.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 3 Types of Rare Pothos
If you’re a fan of collecting pothos plants, you may be interested in acquiring some rare, more difficult-to-find cultivars. While you can easily find over a dozen cultivars of this lovely tropical houseplant, a few are a bit trickier to get ahold of. If you’re an enthusiast of rare houseplants, this is the read for you!
a-z-animals.com
The World’s Largest Foot Ever Recorded
Feet are good for walkin’, but they’re all quite unique when you get down into the details! Some people have little feet, and some have big feet, but generally, everyone fits into a somewhat typical range. Well… almost everyone. Today, we are going to take a look at the largest foot in the world. This foot belongs to a man who also is the record holder for the largest shoe size in the world! Let’s get started.
Comments / 0