Current Records: Virginia Tech 14-10; Notre Dame 10-14 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO