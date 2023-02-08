ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TODAY.com

Super Bowl sandwich showdown: Kansas City burnt ends vs. Philly cheesesteaks

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away! Some people get excited for the game, others for the commercials or halftime show, but we're looking forward to the food. In honor of the year's biggest match up, chef Matt Abdoo is making the most famous sandwiches from each team's home city. He shows us how to make smoky Kansas City-style burnt end sandwiches in honor of the Chiefs and iconic Philadelphia cheesesteaks as an homage to the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too

As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl

Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
KANSAS CITY, MO

