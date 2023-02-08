Read full article on original website
SB Nation
3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl
This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
TODAY.com
Super Bowl ad about a dog and its owner’s lifelong love for each other will melt your heart
There is nothing like the love between a dog and its owner. That bond is on full display in a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl for pet food company The Farmer’s Dog. The 60-second ad, called “Forever,” follows a dog, Bear, and its owner, Ava, who...
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes seen in eagle's talons on new Philly mural
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist behind multiple iconic murals in the city is once again using her creativity to show off her love for the Philadelphia Eagles.Now she's putting the finishing touches on another Eagles mural just in time for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.Meg Saligman painted a mural in Queen Village showing Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the clutches of a bald eagle.Reid is holding a sign that says "HELP" in all caps.We're hoping the on-field result Sunday matches that energy."The Birds. In the Super Bowl, in 2 days, it's just an...
Chiefs X-factor for Super Bowl vs. Eagles, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes
For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and will play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs overcame great adversity to get to this point, including a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury in the playoffs, but, as they have many times before, they overcame it. Now, they have a chance to win another ring and add to their legacy.
Chiefs fans get ‘inked’ up ahead of Super Bowl game
Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, some fans are taking a more permanent approach to show their support by getting "inked" from head to toe in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Overland Park family’s son born during Chiefs last Super Bowl win named after Patrick Mahomes
The last time the Chiefs won the big game in 2020, the Steppe family was at the hospital awaiting their son's birth. However, this isn't just any ordinary birth story.
TODAY.com
Super Bowl sandwich showdown: Kansas City burnt ends vs. Philly cheesesteaks
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away! Some people get excited for the game, others for the commercials or halftime show, but we're looking forward to the food. In honor of the year's biggest match up, chef Matt Abdoo is making the most famous sandwiches from each team's home city. He shows us how to make smoky Kansas City-style burnt end sandwiches in honor of the Chiefs and iconic Philadelphia cheesesteaks as an homage to the Eagles.
TODAY.com
Watch: Farmer’s Dog pulls at heart strings in Super Bowl ad
Get your tissues ready! The CEO of The Farmer’s Dog says its Super Bowl commercial is a love letter to dogs, but nothing will prepare you for the emotional journey.Feb. 10, 2023.
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
Super Bowl LVII Score Predictions: Eagles vs Chiefs
The All Panthers staff on SI makes their picks for this year's Super Bowl.
Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too
As they prep for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs have a phenomenon at quarterback. He threw for thousands of yards in high school, earning scholarship offers from universities that would compete on the national stage. His talents playing baseball and basketball in high school still earn mentions when the news media […] The post Behold the Kansas City Chiefs’ elite quarterback — and the other one, too appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Chiefs fans take in the Super Bowl Experience
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off inside State Farm Stadium on Sunday, but Chiefs fans in Glendale, Arizona, had the chance to take in the Super Bowl Experience on Thursday.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
Look: Philly Emergency Rooms Going Viral Before Super Bowl
The city of Philadelphia will be in a frenzy on Sunday as the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As a result, local emergency room doctors are preparing for a potential influx of patients who suffered injuries while taking part in the revelry before, after and during the ...
Rihanna defends Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes against 'hater' Brandon Marshall
The prank heard around Phoenix, Arizona, took place a few days ago as Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was on the receiving end of a hilarious one in front of the media. Mahomes was caught off guard by former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall telling him that Rihanna recently said he is “the greatest quarterback ever.”
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His Official Super Bowl 57 Pick
Watch Colin Cowherd make his official pick for Super Bowl 57, as the Philadelphia Eagles will roll into Glendale as a 1.5-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs.
