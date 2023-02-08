Read full article on original website
Related
Giant Boat Show Returns to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass
, , In the water, or on land, boat enthusiasts will have the chance to get a peak at and perhaps buy the watercraft of their dreams when the Redfish Bay Boat House and Marina brings back a Spring tradition, they’d been hosting for years up until fears about exposure to Covid-19 forced organizers to shelve the event for several consecutive years. Tentatively scheduled Friday through Saturday, April 7-9, the boat show will be located at 322 Huff St. An accomplished fishing guide, 47-year-old Mike Bohn of Rockport is also the marina’s new General Manager, starting the job last March. He...
crossroadstoday.com
Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero
CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen
VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
You Can Investigate Yorktown Memorial Hospital All Year Round
I know it's usually Halloween when we start bringing up the Haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital. However, did you know that you can do overnight paranormal investigations all year round? If this is your thing, you can find the contact information at the bottom of this article. It is believed, by...
crossroadstoday.com
One injured in 2-car collision near Detar Hospital Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas - Two cars collided at the intersection of East Guadalupe St. and North East St. this evening around 5 p.m. As the cars crashed, a maroon GMC crashed into a silver Dodge causing the Dodge to roll over.
crossroadstoday.com
One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad
GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0