Victoria, TX

Aransas Pass Progress

Giant Boat Show Returns to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass

, , In the water, or on land, boat enthusiasts will have the chance to get a peak at and perhaps buy the watercraft of their dreams when the Redfish Bay Boat House and Marina brings back a Spring tradition, they’d been hosting for years up until fears about exposure to Covid-19 forced organizers to shelve the event for several consecutive years. Tentatively scheduled Friday through Saturday, April 7-9, the boat show will be located at 322 Huff St. An accomplished fishing guide, 47-year-old Mike Bohn of Rockport is also the marina’s new General Manager, starting the job last March. He...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero

CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
CUERO, TX
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen

VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
VICTORIA, TX
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad

GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
GOLIAD, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

