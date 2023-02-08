, , In the water, or on land, boat enthusiasts will have the chance to get a peak at and perhaps buy the watercraft of their dreams when the Redfish Bay Boat House and Marina brings back a Spring tradition, they’d been hosting for years up until fears about exposure to Covid-19 forced organizers to shelve the event for several consecutive years. Tentatively scheduled Friday through Saturday, April 7-9, the boat show will be located at 322 Huff St. An accomplished fishing guide, 47-year-old Mike Bohn of Rockport is also the marina’s new General Manager, starting the job last March. He...

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO