Sparta High School Ski Team: Varsity Boys Deliver Another 1st Place Win

VERNON, NJ - It was a beautiful day for a Sunday afternoon race at Mountain Creek with a large crowd at the finish cheering on the racers. The Sparta varsity boys once again won the podium with a team time of 5:10.46 with strong performances from team Captain Kanna Pasunuri finishing fifth, Drew Young finishing sixth, Asst. Cpt. James Kressman taking the number 10 spot and Ryan Grycuk at number 16.

“Going into the third and final slalom conference race of the season, I was concerned about putting all our eggs in just one basket,” Coach Calafati said. “With a new lineup, we found some depth and helped both our varsity and JV ski teams to improve our completion rate and take the podium.”

The team from Ridge took second place and Bergen Catholic earned the third podium slot.

The boys picked up five wins and lifting their win percentage to an impressive 94%.

Sophomore David Baker took first place for the JV boys and helped to lead the JV Boys team to a third-place finish, along with Chase Thonus coming in number 10 and Alek Diamond 16.

Both the girls' varsity and JV ski teams raced to a second place finish. Madison Campisi finished in third place, assistant captain Elizabeth Flint took ninth, Devon Dobbs got the number14 spot and Aubrey Zimmerman at16; all contributed to the teams' second place podium placement.

Ridge won the race Morristown Beard Morristown Beard placed third. The Sparta Varsity girls picked up three wins and one loss which helped to increase their win percentage to 53%.

JV racers Kate Agudo finished fourth, Brynne Cashion took sixth, Leah Albers eighth and Maddie Gambino at number nine; all contributing to the JV team time.

“Time to buckle up and hold on, the next 8 days are going to be a thrill with three conference races,” Calafati said.

Sparta High School ski team’s next race is the giant slalom Wednesday, February 8 at Mountain Creek with a 5 p.m. start.



















