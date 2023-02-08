Read full article on original website
What We’re Reading: Spy Balloon’s Impact on Drug Supply; Centene Settles Medicaid Overbilling Case; Pharma Deals Could Rise
China’s angry reaction after spy balloon retrieval rouses drug supply chain anxiety; after allegedly overcharging California’s Medi-Cal program, managed care company Centene will pay millions in a settlement; major drug companies are chasing new pharma deals amidst dropping patent exclusivity. US-China Medical Supply Chain Fears Arise After Spy...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Continuity of Opioid Prescribing Among Older Adults on Long-term Opioids
Among older adults with chronic noncancer pain on long-term opioid therapy, greater continuity of opioid prescribing was significantly associated with fewer opioid-related adverse outcomes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To describe the continuity of opioid prescribing and prescriber characteristics among older adults with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP) who are on long-term opioid therapy...
Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy
Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
Provider Directory Inaccuracy and Timely Access for Mental Health Care
Some of the nation’s strictest provider network regulations have led to neither high rates of provider directory accuracy nor timely access to mental health care. Objectives: To evaluate the accuracy of provider directories for mental health providers and network adequacy, defined as timely access to urgent and general care appointments in California.
Germany Saw Significant Increase in T1D, DKA Onset During COVID-19 Pandemic
Based on trends between 2011 and 2019, type 1 diabetes (T1D) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) incidence in German children and adolescents increased significantly more than previous estimates. During 2020 and 2021, there was a significant increase in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) incidence in Germany, compared with...
Dr Jessica Allegretti on Cost-effectiveness Implications of Rebyota Approval for the Prevention of Recurrent CDI
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, medical director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, discussed how the FDA’s approval of Rebyota for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) may promote cost effective management of CDI for patients and health systems. Unlike other off-label therapies used...
Anti-VEGF Therapy vs Gold Standard in Preterm Babies With ROP: Dr Darius Moshfeghi
The BUTTERFLEYE trial sought to determine if aflibercept, an anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy, was equivalent to laser photocoagulation, the gold standard to treat retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in preterm babies. Laser photocoagulation is the current gold standard to treat preterm babies with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), but...
Adult Immunization Recommendations Receive Update for 2023
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released the update to the Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for all US residents aged 19 years and older, which has been approved by the CDC and medical groups. The Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for Ages 19 Years or Older was released with an update...
CMS Releases Guidance on the Math Behind Part B, Part D Drug Rebates
The Biden administration released 2 sets of guidance documents for pharmaceutical manufacturers about how it plans to implement the new Medicare Prescription Drug Inflation Rebate Program as required under the Inflation Reduction Act, and said some beneficiaries could see lower coinsurance for some Part B drugs as soon as April 1.
What We’re Reading: CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine as Routine Immunization; Single Antibiotic Dose Cuts Down Sepsis in Childbirth; Suicide Rates Climb in 2021
CDC recommends adults and children get routine COVID-19 shots; single dose of antibiotic during labor reduces risk of mothers developing sepsis; suicide rates increase after 2-year decline. CDC Adds COVID-19 to List of Routine Shots in 2023. COVID-19 vaccines will now be included in CDC’s 2023 list of routine shots...
