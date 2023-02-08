ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama vs Auburn and College Gameday Live Thread

We are going to get the party started a little bit early today, as College Gameday kicks off live from Neville Arena at 10:00 AM CST this morning. This will be Alabama’s first ever time being featured on the basketball version - the better version (#MakeGamedayGreatAgain) - of the show, so I figured it would be a fun way to start the day. So, get those mimosas and Bloody Marys flowing and get ready for an epic day down on the Plains. Auburn is certainly ready for their Super Bowl:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Brandon Miller, Alabama basketball hope to ruin Auburn’s weekend

Happy Friday, everyone. The Gym Tide will compete in the Metroplex Challenge over in Fort Worth tomorrow, facing off against top-ranked Oklahoma plus Arkansas and Stanford. Unfortunately the event will not be streamed anywhere, which seems odd. The women’s basketball team keeps rolling along. They’ve become quite the road warriors....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bama Basketball Breakdown: Auburn

I’ve been covering Tide Hoops for Roll’ Bama Roll for ten seasons now and have been watching Alabama basketball for over a decade prior to that. I’ve seen my fair share of Alabama-Auburn basketball games - some with some decently high stakes, most just ugly affairs that no one outside of us sickos who followed these two teams for most of the 21st century would have actually sat through. Both programs went through ~15 years of turmoil during this time - Alabama was mired in mediocrity from 2007-2019, constantly stuck on the bubble before flaming out in February nearly every season, while Auburn spent nearly all of 2004-2017 as the worst high-major program in the country.
AUBURN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

First Pitch: Alabama Softball Plays Four in Tuscaloosa

It’s the last chapter in Alabama softball for superstar Montana Fouts, All-SEC Ally Shipman, and Ashley Prange. It’s also audition time for some young-uns as well as the rest of the pitching staff. Someone among Alex Salter, Jaala Torrence, and newcomer Lauren Esman needs to show us something better than what we have seen so far in their careers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Roll ‘Bama Roll Bracketology: Tide takes commanding three-game SEC lead, and eyes the No. 1 overall seed

Even in down years — like this one — the grind of SEC play is starting to gnaw away many contenders like an old hound worrying a hambone. This year may be closer to the “old SEC” than we’ve seen in the past half-decade. The conference is not as skilled as it has been the past few seasons, and with the combination of key injuries, there aren’t a whole lot of skilled players that leap out at you. And even some of those non-Bama guys that do most stand-out (Castleton, Oscar, Nkamhoua), they are post players. That has resulted in a lot of teams reverting to a grinding, deliberative approach that defined the SEC seemingly forever.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

#3 Alabama vs Florida Game Thread

As we approach the one-month mark until Selection Sunday, things are really starting to heat up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the guys begin arguably the toughest three-game stretch of the season tonight against the Florida Gators. Florida is uniquely built to give the Tide fits, so it will take Alabama’s best efforts if they want to remain undefeated in conference play before they hit the road for back-to-back trips to the desolate lands of Auburn and Knoxville. A loss tonight would really open things up for the other contenders in the conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

