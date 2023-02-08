Read full article on original website
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. The SFMNP is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama...
Farmers market benefits to increase for Alabama seniors
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefits are increasing for eligible seniors in Alabama this year.
Growing discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A discount retail store chain that has been rapidly expanding in recent years just announced that it would be opening another new store location in Alabama early next month. Read on to learn more.
The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
AP: The check is in the mail for customers of Alabama Power
Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. There's no word yet on how much customers will receive as part of that refund. The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours a month is paying about $24 more since January 2022.
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Alabama
Waterfalls have inherent natural magic. What’s not to love about the serene waters, stunning scenery, and soothing sounds? As a nature lover, visiting waterfalls is easily one of the best ways to relax your nerves. Watching water cascade from a rock face into a pool or river below is...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Proposed changes to school meals a concern for Alabama school nutrition officials
Alabama school nutrition officials are concerned about the impact of proposed updates to school meal standards, which include limiting sugar and sodium intake, on local feeding programs. By law, USDA is required to set standards for the foods and beverages served through the school meal programs. The latest standards proposed...
Tax Deadline Extension for 2023
Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year (2023). The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington D.C. By federal law, Washington D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays. April 15 – the traditional tax filing deadline – is a Saturday and Emancipation Day falls on Monday, pushing the deadlines for state and federal taxes to Tuesday.
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers on August bills
Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022, al.com reported.
As walls close in, Devyn Keith receives terrible advice
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 5-9 a.m. weekdays on WVNN and on Talk 99.5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out! Subscribe today to have Alabama’s leading headlines delivered to your inbox.
USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Applications Being Accepted
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline for these specialty crop block grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is March 17, 2023, 5 p.m. CST.
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night
Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Alabama
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Game warden stays on hunt for poachers
Poacher. For many, the noun conjures up images of some guy cutting the tusks off an elephant or hunting an endangered species. But poaching has a much broader definition. According to Kelly Smith, Redstone Arsenal’s head conservation law enforcement officer, poaching is simply the unlawful taking of wildlife or fish.
