Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year (2023). The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington D.C. By federal law, Washington D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way as federal holidays. April 15 – the traditional tax filing deadline – is a Saturday and Emancipation Day falls on Monday, pushing the deadlines for state and federal taxes to Tuesday.

