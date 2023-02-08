Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Australia orders review into Chinese-made cameras in defence offices
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government will examine surveillance technology used in offices of the defence department, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday, amid reports the Chinese-made cameras installed there raised security risks. The move comes after Britain in November asked its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
1470 WMBD
With eye on China, U.S. Democrats want more resources for Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON(Reuters) – Washington must commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against China as Beijing seeks to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world’s most influential power, U.S. Senate Democrats said on Thursday. The majority Democratic staff of the Senate...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
1470 WMBD
MSCI cuts some Adani group companies’ free-float designations
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India’s Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings. MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission...
1470 WMBD
Crypto exchange Kraken to shut down staking service, pay fine in U.S. SEC settlement
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to register the program, the agency said on Thursday. The settlement marks the SEC’s first crackdown on staking,...
1470 WMBD
Institutional investors back Shell board lawsuit over climate risk
LONDON (Reuters) – A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell’s board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it...
1470 WMBD
Marketmind: Corporate scatter
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A hail of mega corporate updates distracted stock markets from a confusing macro picture – but offers little more clarity with scattergun fortunes and ambiguous readouts for the wider economy. Shares in Walt Disney surged...
1470 WMBD
Hilton’s quarterly profit jumps on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 125% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by strong travel demand and high room rates that boosted results. The company reported a net income of $333 million, or $1.21 per share, in the quarter through December, compared with $148 million or 52 cents per share a year earlier.
1470 WMBD
Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access ‘shortly’
(Reuters) – Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enabled “shortly”. The Netblocks internet observatory, which tracks connectivity across...
1470 WMBD
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. “We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles...
1470 WMBD
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security problems
BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) – Two German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire. The German International Search and Rescue (ISAR) and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said they would resume their work...
