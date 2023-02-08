Read full article on original website
Worries Political Fallout From Spy Balloon Will Hit Medical Supply Chain
CIDRAP outlines how the Chinese spy balloon incident may influence critical supply chains that deliver important drugs into the U.S. system, including FDA inspections of overseas manufacturing plants. Also: Centene, infections from eyedrops, kidney disease tech startups, and more. As the US Navy examines the balloon and searches for its...
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
Centene Agrees to $215 Million Settlement With California for Alleged Medicaid Overbilling
Centene Corp. has agreed to pay more than $215 million to California over allegations it overcharged the state for pharmacy services — the biggest payout to date by the nation’s largest Medicaid insurer over its drug pricing practices. The agreement announced Wednesday makes California at least the 17th...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Fears Of New Covid Strains From China So Far Unfounded
A study in The Lancet says the surge in cases after China lifted its zero-covid policy did not lead to new variants. And on Capitol Hill, the acting director of the NIH slammed Republican assertions that a lab leak stemming from taxpayer-funded research may have caused the pandemic. Fears that...
Covid Antiviral Cuts Hospitalizations In Half — But FDA Won’t Let You Have It
A shot of interferon lambda prevented 51% of hospitalizations among vaccinated people, according to a study Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. The findings support FDA clearance, said Jeffrey Glenn, a senior author on the interferon study who said it could have saved millions of lives if it had been available earlier, Bloomberg reported. The FDA wouldn't comment.
KHN Morning Briefing
As Gov. Gavin Newsom enters his second term, his legacy as governor and path forward in the Democratic Party hinge on his making visible headway on California’s homeless crisis. We lay out the possibilities — and challenges — as he unleashes an $18 billion battle plan. (Angela Hart, 2/10 )
A Health-Heavy State of the Union
Health care was a recurring theme throughout President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Capitol Hill this week. He took a victory lap on recent accomplishments like capping prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare. He urged Congress to do more, including making permanent the boosted insurance premium subsidies added to the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic. And he sparred with Republicans in the audience — who jeered and called him a liar — over GOP proposals that would cut Medicare and Social Security.
US Suicide Rate, Lower During Covid, Rises To Pre-Pandemic Level
News outlets report on analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the suicide rate rose in 2021, after two years with a slightly lower level. U.S. News & World Report notes that disproportionate increases in suicides among people of color have happened recently. Suicide rates increased and...
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
Congress Told HHS to Set Up a Health Data Network in 2006. The Agency Still Hasn’t.
In early 2020, as they tried to fight covid-19 across two rural counties in North Carolina, the staff of Granville Vance Public Health was stymied, relying on outdated technology to track a fast-moving pandemic. Lisa Macon Harrison, the agency’s health director, said her nurses’ contact-tracing process required manually entering case...
CDC Adds Covid Jab To Routine Lineup; Scientific Find Offers Clues To Virus
The CDC on Thursday formally added covid vaccines to its immunization schedule for kids and adults, joining other shots like polio, measles, and chickenpox. In other news on the virus, researchers in Australia have discovered a protein in the lungs that sticks to coronavirus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person's body.
President’s Call For More Criminal Fentanyl Penalties Met With Criticism
President Joe Biden addressed the growing fentanyl crisis during his speech, citing a recent law change making it easier for doctors to prescribe buprenorphine and urging stronger criminal penalties. Some Republicans responded that blame for the problem rests on the Biden administration's border policies, while some harm reduction advocates worry that tackling the problem through the criminal justice system could make it worse.
First Edition: Feb. 9, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one side of the main thoroughfare. More tents and plywood lean-tos hug the freeway underpasses that crisscross Roseville Road, and spill into the nearby neighborhoods and creek beds. (Hart, 2/9)
Air At Ohio Train Derailment Deemed Safe After Toxic Fumes Dissipate
Around-the-clock testing, AP explains, has happened inside and outside the evacuation zone in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. The fires that deliberately destroyed toxic chemicals are now done, and the air is at safe levels. Medicaid expansion, homelessness, and more are also in the news. Evacuated residents can return...
North Carolina House Set To Vote On Medicaid Expansion
A bill introduced this week will likely lead to a North Carolina House vote on Medicaid expansion next week, AP says. The bill is the latest move in a to-and-fro tussle on the matter between Senate and House. Meanwhile, a Medicaid expansion bill died without a reading in Wyoming. The...
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
