This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ArkansasTravel MavenGreenbrier, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
tourcounsel.com
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
ucanews.live
Hendrix student shares vibrant, conversational art
Adaja Cooper is an award-winning artist and student whose work focuses on the experiences and heritage of African Americans. Cooper was born in Magnolia, Arkansas but grew up in Little Rock. A young Cooper was always interested in art, taking commissions as early as elementary school. However, she started to...
arkansastechnews.com
Lomax Earns Miss Arkansas Tech University Title
Hannah Lomax of Russellville was crowned the 67th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2023 Miss Arkansas Tech University competition at Witherspoon Auditorium. Daughter of Cathy and Loren Lomax, Lomax is a 22-year old member of the ATU Class of 2024. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with the biomedical concentration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
littlerocksoiree.com
Weekend Guide: 12 Local Events We're Crushing On
Whether you've got your heart set on some Valentine's Day fun or simply want to spend game day surrounded by dogs, we've got you covered. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is medium. Click here to get the latest by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
ucanews.live
Art activists make origami flowers for Little Rock art museum reopening
Students for the Arts invited students of all disciplines to fold origami lotus flowers for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Thursday. The paper flowers produced by the students and many others across the state will all become part of the AMoFA’s collaborative “Art Garden,” an installation commemorating the grand reopening of the museum happening in April.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Hot Springs Healthcare Leaders Team Up for Heart Ball
As plans are underway for the 2023 Hot Springs Heart Ball, two couples rooted in the local healthcare community have been named co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign. Jenny and Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, and Angela and Scott Smith, chief executive officer at National Park Medical Center, will share the stage at the ball Feb. 11 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
A clinic in central Arkansas not requiring health insurance to open health care to many in Little Rock
A Central Arkansas health clinic isn’t requiring insurance for you to get the medical care you need.
Third time the charm for Jonesboro against North Little Rock
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The No. 3 Jonesboro needed a late comeback in the third quarter to avoid a third defeat to No. 10 North Little Roc 60-52 at Charging Wildcat Arena Friday night. Trailing 36-31 with 57.8 seconds left in the third ...
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
ucanews.live
Signing day welcomes UCA Bears
Despite icy weather and canceled classes, The Bears signed 26 new football players to the team during a virtual signing day Wednesday, Feb. 1. With 11 players from Arkansas, seven from Mississippi, six from Texas and one from both Florida and Alabama, the Bears welcomed these players virtually due to weather conditions.
armoneyandpolitics.com
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
