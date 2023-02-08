ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Hendrix student shares vibrant, conversational art

Adaja Cooper is an award-winning artist and student whose work focuses on the experiences and heritage of African Americans. Cooper was born in Magnolia, Arkansas but grew up in Little Rock. A young Cooper was always interested in art, taking commissions as early as elementary school. However, she started to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Lomax Earns Miss Arkansas Tech University Title

Hannah Lomax of Russellville was crowned the 67th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2023 Miss Arkansas Tech University competition at Witherspoon Auditorium. Daughter of Cathy and Loren Lomax, Lomax is a 22-year old member of the ATU Class of 2024. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with the biomedical concentration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 12 Local Events We're Crushing On

Whether you've got your heart set on some Valentine's Day fun or simply want to spend game day surrounded by dogs, we've got you covered. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is medium. Click here to get the latest by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Art activists make origami flowers for Little Rock art museum reopening

Students for the Arts invited students of all disciplines to fold origami lotus flowers for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Thursday. The paper flowers produced by the students and many others across the state will all become part of the AMoFA’s collaborative “Art Garden,” an installation commemorating the grand reopening of the museum happening in April.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Hot Springs Healthcare Leaders Team Up for Heart Ball

As plans are underway for the 2023 Hot Springs Heart Ball, two couples rooted in the local healthcare community have been named co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign. Jenny and Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, and Angela and Scott Smith, chief executive officer at National Park Medical Center, will share the stage at the ball Feb. 11 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Signing day welcomes UCA Bears

Despite icy weather and canceled classes, The Bears signed 26 new football players to the team during a virtual signing day Wednesday, Feb. 1. With 11 players from Arkansas, seven from Mississippi, six from Texas and one from both Florida and Alabama, the Bears welcomed these players virtually due to weather conditions.
CONWAY, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location

GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson said the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR

