Los Angeles, CA

Jim Carrey Is The Latest Celebrity To Say Goodbye To His LA Home

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago

In recent years, an uptick of celebrities have been selling their Los Angeles properties and relocating outside of Tinseltown for various reasons. For example, Matthew McConaughey and his family left La La Land to get away from the paparazzi , while Zac Efron sold his longtime home to focus on traveling, and may or may not be living out of a van right now . The latest celebrity to list their Los Angeles haven is Jim Carrey, but as to whether he’ll stay in the region or live somewhere else is not yet known.

Jim Carrey has called a 12,700 square-foot Brentwood estate his home since buying it back in 1994 for $3.8 million, the same year as three early hits of his, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective , The Mask and Dumb and Dumber , were being released. Off the heels of the actor revealing last year that he’s retiring from acting for now , Carrey has listed the two-acre property for $28.9 million. Upon the news coming out, The Truman Show actor said this to NY Post :

For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have. Cha cha cha cha … Changes!

While quoting one of David Bowie’s famous songs, Jim Carrey shared that he hasn’t spent as much time in his Los Angeles home as he used to and is ready to say goodbye to the gorgeous property. The impressive estate is a massive one-story ranch home has everything from a vegetable garden, marble bathroom, waterfall pool, gallery hallway and wet bar. It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The 61-year-old hails from Ontario, Canada, moving out to Los Angeles back in 1983 to gain his success as a comedian and actor. He has had U.S. citizenship since 2004 and remains a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. These days, we don’t know too much about what Carrey is up to in his personal life, but following the actor sharing he wasn’t pursuing acting much anymore while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , he shared where he was at in his life.

The actor said he’s been “so busy for so long” and “ignored” important things. Jim Carrey added that he wants to catch up on Mystery Science Theater , as well as pursue painting, along with saying this:

I'm going to strive for un-exceptionalism. I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Carrey has certainly had a huge career in Hollywood, and as his priorities shift, it doesn’t seem like he needs his impressive Brentwood home anymore. The actor isn’t the only massive celebrity to recently list his Los Angeles home. Jennifer Lopez also just listed her home of seven years for $42.5 million, as she and Ben Affleck blend their lives after their recent marriage .

We’re certainly interested in what high-profile Los Angeles resident might snatch up Jim Carrey’s home of 30 years. Anyone have $30 million handy?

Matt Tygett
3d ago

Yeah, over-taxation, crime, mandates, wokeism, and sanctuary city-inspired homelessness can have that effect. Illegal foreigners and rampant drug problems were already prevalent in the Sunshine state of the eternal spotless minds of its inhabitants. Welcome to reality!

Shirian Smith
2d ago

But I thought Jim Carrey was for socialism and Communism why is he moving out of California I Thought He was for this guess He might change his mind I wish these people in California would stay there because all they're gonna do is move to other States and destroy the other States

non negotiable
3d ago

Put on your poker face and take the money and run. You can find a palace out of California for a couple of mil.

