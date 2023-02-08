ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them.
The US Sun

Pet owners issued warning over sharing a bed with their dog

DOG owners have been given a warning about sharing a bed with their pet pooch. The advice was issued by the experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds as warmer days are getting closer with spring being on the horizon. Due to the warmer temperatures, dogs and cats will...
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 7 Types of Chihuahua Dogs

All Chihuahuas weigh up to 6 pounds and stand between 5 to 8 inches. They’re known for their independent nature and “big dog attitude” – despite being the smallest dog in the world. Their lively nature makes them interesting companion animals, and they may even be suitable alert dogs.
notabully.org

15 Worst Dog Breeds Off Leash (With Videos)

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. No dog knows how to be off-leash until it has been trained, and some dog breeds are easier to train than others. Teaching your dog to always come when it is called, or recall is one of the most important tools you can teach your dog. It is a foundation in training and a dream dog will come no matter the distraction.
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
Vision Pet Care

Cat trills and what they mean

It's amazing to think of all the verbal communication between cats and their owners. While many conversations revolve around meowing, there are a whole range of sounds that cats make when they are communicating with us.
cat-world.com

Euthanizing a Cat at Home? Risks & Veterinarian Advice

One of the hardest decisions any pet parent can make is choosing when it’s time to humanely end your cat’s life. It’s very difficult to say goodbye to furry family members, but you don’t want to prolong pain and suffering. Unfortunately, the cost of professional veterinary...
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
psychologytoday.com

Why We Love Cats

I have never heard anyone say they were allergic to the lions in the zoo or that tigers made them sneeze, but mention that you have a cat in the house, and someone will say they are allergic to them and reach for a Kleenex. Some people may be truly allergic, and there is scientific evidence that particles, dander or skin flakes in an animal's fur (and notably a cat's fur), can cause an allergic reaction in certain susceptible individuals.
a-z-animals.com

15 Best Dog Breeds (With Pictures)

What dog breeds are the best is absolutely subjective. It depends on what you’re looking for and what role that dog will fulfill. You shouldn’t select a German Shepherd for hunting, for instance. However, they can make excellent guard dogs. Still, some canines tend to be more valuable...
arinsolangeathome.com

Bernedoodle vs. Bernese Mountain Dog￼

Our two-year-old Bernedoodle, Penny, is such a great addition to our family. If you have questions about the similarities and differences between the Bernedoodle breed and the Bernese Mountain Dog, you aren’t alone. There are pros and cons to owning both breeds, but we have been so happy with our Bernedoodle. If you are trying to decide between a Bernedoodle vs. Bernese Mountain Dog, I’ll go over all you need to know before owning one.

