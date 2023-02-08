Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Klimitchek honored as TCCB high school teacher of the year
Having taught her entire career at Sacred Heart Catholic School, science teacher Geralyn Klimitchek was recently honored as High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. The TCCB recognition comes in high regard as Klimitchek was selected from all Catholic High School teachers in the...
'It's just inexcusable and it's heartbreaking' | More former Bowie High School students talk about alleged abuse in federal lawsuit against Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — More legal issues are surfacing for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) and a long-time drama teacher. We are now hearing from two former Bowie High School students who joined a federal lawsuit against AISD in January. In September, the KVUE Defenders first reported on a...
crossroadstoday.com
Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero
CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen
VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
P Terry’s to Debut in Bastrop
“We don’t have an opening date as we are still waiting on permits,” Mr. Terry said.
KXAN
Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
Austin High School head baseball coach arrested for assault
Austin High School head baseball coach William Brown was arrested Thursday for assault, according to a letter from Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford.
dailytrib.com
Whataburger in Marble Falls closes for remodeling
Workers applied the finishing touches to the roof of Whataburger, 1204 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, on Thursday. The fast-food restaurant closed for remodeling on Feb. 8 and will reopen on Feb. 13. Staff photo by Nathan Bush. DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
Renowned Central Texas barbecue pitmaster Tom Spaulding has died
A memorial is being held this Saturday.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul girls basketball: St. Paul wins rescheduled game against Pflugerville Concorida
The Lady Cardinals had a little mixture of okay and not so okay in their last regular-season game. St. Paul defeated Pflugerville Concordia 46-25 Feb. 7 in a rescheduled game to conclude the regular season. “It’s kinda how we are,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jake Wachsmuth said. “We did some good things but we just have to be more consistent. At times, we looked really good; at other times we hit…
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond
VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
KSAT 12
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
fox7austin.com
Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
