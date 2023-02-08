ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lavacacountytoday.com

Klimitchek honored as TCCB high school teacher of the year

Having taught her entire career at Sacred Heart Catholic School, science teacher Geralyn Klimitchek was recently honored as High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. The TCCB recognition comes in high regard as Klimitchek was selected from all Catholic High School teachers in the...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero

CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen

VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
VICTORIA, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Whataburger in Marble Falls closes for remodeling

Workers applied the finishing touches to the roof of Whataburger, 1204 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, on Thursday. The fast-food restaurant closed for remodeling on Feb. 8 and will reopen on Feb. 13. Staff photo by Nathan Bush. DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

St. Paul girls basketball: St. Paul wins rescheduled game against Pflugerville Concorida

The Lady Cardinals had a little mixture of okay and not so okay in their last regular-season game. St. Paul defeated Pflugerville Concordia 46-25 Feb. 7 in a rescheduled game to conclude the regular season. “It’s kinda how we are,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jake Wachsmuth said. “We did some good things but we just have to be more consistent. At times, we looked really good; at other times we hit…
SAINT PAUL, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin couple attends State of the Union as guests of President Biden

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple is attending Tuesday night's State of the Union as guests of President Biden. Last October, People Magazine first reported about the Texas abortion law being partially responsible for almost killing an Austin woman. Amanda Zurawski got sepsis after doctors were too afraid to remove...
AUSTIN, TX

