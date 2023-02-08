Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
county17.com
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
MYTH BUSTED! These Baby Names Aren’t BANNED in Wyoming
Rumor has it that some baby names are illegal in Wyoming. Honestly, I'd never considered it when naming my child - I was more concerned about spelling his name right on the birth certificate form. But an expecting friend of mine mentioned that they heard a few names were actually illegal in the Cowboy State the other day.
Miracle in the Mountains: Wyoming rescuers arrive just in time
The 57-year-old Sheridan County snowmobiler vanished on Sunday, and crews later learned he'd got stuck and spent the night in the cold.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. “I’m looking...
As feds push solar, a group maps areas of least harm to wildlife
Federal land managers are calling for public input on plans to select sites for solar energy projects in Wyoming, developments that — if poorly sited — could interrupt wildlife migrations or ruin critical habitats and cultural resources. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to reboot a 2012...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
Wyoming Swimmers Head to Denver for First Chance Meet
DENVER, Colo., -- The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team takes part in its final meet of the season before its conference championships. The Cowboys and Cowgirls travel to the DU First Chance Meet from Friday through Saturday inside El Pomar Natatorium. Only a select number of Wyoming’s student-athletes...
Wyoming boosting pay to attract new patrol troopers
That's expected to change as the state takes what officials are calling unprecedented measures to boost staffing.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Ban On Trans Athletes In Girls K-12 Sports Passes Wyoming Senate
A bill that would ban athletes born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports in Wyoming has passed the Wyoming Senate and will now head to the state House. The vote in the Senate in favor of Senate File 133 Wednesday was 28-3. A student of the male sex...
Douglas Budget
How gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Wyoming since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0