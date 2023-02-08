Read full article on original website
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14thColorado JillDenver, CO
Flashing billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
5280.com
Enjoy International Brunch at These 7 Local Restaurants and Bakeries
As much as we adore American-style waffles, Bennies, and bloodies, the Denver metro area has a bounty of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries producing early-day specialities from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for Vietnamese coffee and pastries or a full English breakfast, there’s a spot in town to satisfy your appetite for international brunch.
Westword
Every Opening This Week, Including Three New Bars
The metro bar scene got a boost this week. In RiNo, American Bonded celebrated its comeback. It had closed briefly at the start of the new year for a refresh and staff training after it was purchased by Pouring with Heart, a California-based hospitality group that also operates Seven Grand at Dairy Block and has plans to open a new rum bar in the former Crimson Room space in Larimer Square. The reboot includes a new cocktail menu with classically inspired libations and a new food partner, Soi Kowboi.
Westword
Bistro Vendôme Is Back, in Its New Park Hill Location
The glassware is being polished; the staff is running mock services on repeat; the kitchen is firing up familiar dishes while perfecting new creations; and at the center of the excitement, chef Jennifer Jasinski gives a pep talk in a staff huddle ahead of a sold-out opening night at Bistro Vendôme’s highly anticipated new location at 2267 Kearney Street in Park Hill.
slidesandsunshine.com
Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!
This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
Westword
The Ten Best Coffee Shops in Denver
There's no question about it: Denver is a coffee town. It seems like every corner has a coffee shop, and a good one, at that. When there are so many, and only so many days in a week, how do you choose where to get your morning cup of joe? To us, good vibes are as important as good coffee, and every one of our picks excels on both counts.
5280.com
The Best Over-the-Top Brunch Buffets in the Denver Area
For a while there, it looked grim for the brunch buffet. Would those colossal seafood towers ever come back? Could prime-rib-carving stations survive in a world where COVID-19 exists? Would we ever again get the pleasure of stuffing ourselves silly at an all-you-can-eat waffle bar? Luckily, reports of the brunch buffet’s death were exaggerated (or at least premature), and many over-the-top Front Range buffets have returned.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
tourcounsel.com
Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado
Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
Westword
Jane & Matthews Band Mirrors Colorado’s Eclectic Sound
What makes the Jane & Matthews Band a reflection of Colorado’s eclectic sound? It blends everything from country to to metal to classical music. Fusing Americana, bluegrass, pop, classic rock, progressive rock, metal, electronica and chamber music, the Colorado group’s output is diverse and unique, much like the talent that exists in the Centennial State.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
Westword
Snaxland Opens Boulder Dispensary in Former Peaceful Choice
Snaxland, one of Colorado's most popular marijuana growers, now has its own retail outlet. The wholesale marijuana grower has taken over the former Peaceful Choice dispensary at 7464 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, with the transition taking place Friday, February 10. News of the takeover was first shared on Snaxland's Instagram page, where the company announced that its new dispensary was "technically open."
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall
Seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers. Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month
DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport
DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex
The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado cities would get first right of first refusal when apartment buildings sell in new affordable housing plan
Colorado cities and counties would have the ability to snap up apartment complexes and convert them to affordable housing, rather than be sold to private bidders, under a new bill set to be introduced in the House in the coming days. Supporters cast the measure, which is being pushed by...
