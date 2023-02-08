ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

5280.com

Enjoy International Brunch at These 7 Local Restaurants and Bakeries

As much as we adore American-style waffles, Bennies, and bloodies, the Denver metro area has a bounty of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries producing early-day specialities from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for Vietnamese coffee and pastries or a full English breakfast, there’s a spot in town to satisfy your appetite for international brunch.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Opening This Week, Including Three New Bars

The metro bar scene got a boost this week. In RiNo, American Bonded celebrated its comeback. It had closed briefly at the start of the new year for a refresh and staff training after it was purchased by Pouring with Heart, a California-based hospitality group that also operates Seven Grand at Dairy Block and has plans to open a new rum bar in the former Crimson Room space in Larimer Square. The reboot includes a new cocktail menu with classically inspired libations and a new food partner, Soi Kowboi.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Westword

Bistro Vendôme Is Back, in Its New Park Hill Location

The glassware is being polished; the staff is running mock services on repeat; the kitchen is firing up familiar dishes while perfecting new creations; and at the center of the excitement, chef Jennifer Jasinski gives a pep talk in a staff huddle ahead of a sold-out opening night at Bistro Vendôme’s highly anticipated new location at 2267 Kearney Street in Park Hill.
DENVER, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!

This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
ARVADA, CO
Westword

The Ten Best Coffee Shops in Denver

There's no question about it: Denver is a coffee town. It seems like every corner has a coffee shop, and a good one, at that. When there are so many, and only so many days in a week, how do you choose where to get your morning cup of joe? To us, good vibes are as important as good coffee, and every one of our picks excels on both counts.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Best Over-the-Top Brunch Buffets in the Denver Area

For a while there, it looked grim for the brunch buffet. Would those colossal seafood towers ever come back? Could prime-rib-carving stations survive in a world where COVID-19 exists? Would we ever again get the pleasure of stuffing ourselves silly at an all-you-can-eat waffle bar? Luckily, reports of the brunch buffet’s death were exaggerated (or at least premature), and many over-the-top Front Range buffets have returned.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
K99

This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing

The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
AURORA, CO
tourcounsel.com

Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado

Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Jane & Matthews Band Mirrors Colorado’s Eclectic Sound

What makes the Jane & Matthews Band a reflection of Colorado’s eclectic sound? It blends everything from country to to metal to classical music. Fusing Americana, bluegrass, pop, classic rock, progressive rock, metal, electronica and chamber music, the Colorado group’s output is diverse and unique, much like the talent that exists in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Snaxland Opens Boulder Dispensary in Former Peaceful Choice

Snaxland, one of Colorado's most popular marijuana growers, now has its own retail outlet. The wholesale marijuana grower has taken over the former Peaceful Choice dispensary at 7464 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, with the transition taking place Friday, February 10. News of the takeover was first shared on Snaxland's Instagram page, where the company announced that its new dispensary was "technically open."
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month

DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Issues around safety and access to services raise concerns at hotel turned housing complex

The Clarion hotel will soon be transformed into housing."This hotel has 215 rooms so being able to provide essentially housing for 215 people or couples that provides a great opportunity to put a dent in the people currently calling the streets home," said John Parvensky, the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.The coalition purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.The transformation plans include onsite services to address mental health, health, and addiction issues.It's based on the housing first model, which comes with little to no requirements for getting and staying in...
DENVER, CO

