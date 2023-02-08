Read full article on original website
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
Sheriff's monument donation, recreation rental fee increase on Placer Supervisors' agenda
For its first meeting in February, the Placer County Board of Supervisors is slated to review various items Tuesday. Scheduled at 9:35 a.m., the board will consider donating $50,000 to the Placer County Sheriff’s Council, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, for its Fallen Deputy Monument campaign.
Fairgrounds eyes more parking, facility upgrades
The El Dorado County Fair Association is chipping away at improvements on the county fairgrounds in Placerville. Perhaps one of the most important goals is to acquire property for additional parking. The Fair Association has a bid out to create more parking on land behind Raley’s, property the county owns....
Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65
Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Forest Service asking people to stay off Mosquito Ridge Road
(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest. On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in […]
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
Nonprofit Evicts Pregnant Homeless Woman, So She Sues
A Program Designed to Assist Homeless People Turned Her Out Instead. During Jessica Gilbert’s seventh month of pregnancy, she was living in housing provided by Sacramento Self Help Housing and preparing as best she could for the imminent arrival of her baby. Until that is, the homeless housing program...
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opens new site in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opened a new site to service the areas of Folsom, El Dorado Hills and greater Sacramento communities to provide residents with increased access to high-quality imaging services. The new 16,000-square-foot building will be located at 1050 Iron Point Road in Folsom. Patients...
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
Rotary of Auburn pours fundraising surplus back into community
Auburn was generous this year, and now local non-profits are reaping the benefits, thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Auburn. After raising $30,000 more than they budgeted for during their annual September community BBQ event, club members decided to donate to local non-profit groups so the money could get right to work benefitting the community.
Highway 99 in south Sacramento County partially closed on Feb. 11
(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County will be closed for several hours on Saturday, Caltrans said. The closure will be on northbound Highway 99, near Galt, for the right #2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps. Emergency construction work will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
Lincoln's Finances: FY 2022 Audit
The Jan 26 edition of The Lincoln News-Messenger contained a story about the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, concentrating on the dust-up between Mayor Paul Joiner and councilpersons Holly Andreatta and Bill Lauritsen over regional committee assignments. Among other items discussed, the city’s finances were highlighted, specifically a report by...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
