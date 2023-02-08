Read full article on original website
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
Post Register
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
Boise man arrested for arson in connection to downtown fires
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing four arson-related felonies after he was arrested Friday morning in connection to a string of recent fires in the downtown area, according to the Boise Police Department. The Boise Fire Department and officers with Boise Police responded to 11 similar fires...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Video shows pickup truck slamming into Nampa liquor store
When a Nampa man was arrested after allegedly battering an employee before ramming his pickup truck through a liquor store’s entrance last week, police said the five employees and customers in the building remained uninjured. Security camera footage from the liquor store shows the moment the truck slammed into...
Post Register
Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
KTVB
Boise Police bodycam video of parking garage arrest
A man stopped to film Boise Police in a parking garage -- then, he found himself under arrest. Charges were dismissed, and the man may sue the city.
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Are You Really Breaking the Law By Burying Your Pet in Idaho?
It's never an easy thing to deal with - the family pet passing on. I can remember not that long ago when my own family dealt with a grieving loss. As a parent, I remember feeling guilty asking myself: "Where are we going to bury 'Dorothy'?" R.I.P. Dorothy. As we...
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
11 Simple Hacks to Help Transplants Make Friends In Boise
From childhood through adulthood, loneliness can make or break someone's ability to connect with a new place or experience. If you're new to the Boise area, welcome, friend. In case no one's told you today, you're certainly not alone in your newness to the Treasure Valley. As of last year,...
Boise Residents Want To Keep This Confidential About Their City
When you think of state capitals, can you think of some that you would never want to call home? You can think of some immediately. Wallethub.com has put together a list of "2023's Best State Capitals For Safety & More," and I've had the pleasure of living in two of the top 10.
Post Register
Car crash in Canyon County claims one life, sends two to hospital
CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reports a crash that occurred February 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County claimed the life of one driver and sent two others to the hospital. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, from Caldwell, Idaho, was traveling northbound...
30 Things & Habits To Quit When You’re Over 30 In Boise
The transition from your 20s to your 30s is wild. Remember pulling four-drink all-nighters then walking around looking like a Neutrogena add the next day? Fast forward to 34, and all it takes is disrupting our rem cycle with a quick trip to the commode to wreck our morning. DEPRESSING...
21 Food Destinations That Are No Longer at Boise Towne Square Mall
If you search through YouTube, you’ll find dozens and dozens of videos of “Dead Malls” from around the country. While Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t quite what it was on opening day in October 1988, these videos show you that all things considered…our mall’s actually doing pretty well!
Brave Boise Cancer Warrior Organizes Life Saving Event in Meridian
More than 1,500 Idaho women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. The good news? If caught early, these women have an incredible five-year survival rate. But in order to catch breast cancer early, you need to actually have your screening and that’s something that Idaho women aren’t great at doing. Through our involvement with Stampede for the Cure, we learned that Idaho still ranks almost dead last for the number of women 40 and older who are actually getting their regular screening mammograms.
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
