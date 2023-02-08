ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

WJHL

Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)–Business owners in Erwin are re-evaluating planned investments after Mayor Glenn White proposed new regulations on the sale of alcohol last week. Kevin Adkins, owner of Burnout BBQ and Grille, had plans to turn the food truck into a sports bar and restaurant. He bought a property on Main Street and secured a […]
ERWIN, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City EMS congratulates four state certified critical care paramedics

Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test. Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter County floats recycling solution

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County looks to solve a recycling access problem for Elizabethton residents just weeks after the city announced it was permanently closing its two dropoff sites. The county’s landfill committee approved up to $8,000 Monday to create a new drop-off site just outside its Cherokee Park Drive recycling center. The money will fund […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for ways to spend time with a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or looking for an alternative to huddling up with friends and family for the Super Bowl, News Channel 11 has you covered, all punts intended. Below are events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Saturday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman Chemical Co. plans workforce reduction globally

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. will be conducting a workforce reduction, but it did not disclose how many employees could be affected in Kingsport. Tracy Kilgore Addington, spokeswoman for Eastman, said that the company plans to reduce its workforce by 3% globally.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers

Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns …. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport extends payment arrangements for delinquent accounts

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night to extend payment arrangements for customers who accumulated a delinquent balance during the COVID-19 pandemic and city water meter replacements. "City staff is taking this step in helping and addressing problems from Covid up to the water meters...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Public Works prepares for snow

Crews for Kingsport Public Works began preparing for possible snow on Friday as they loaded up plows and snow machines onto trucks. The National Weather Service in Morristown said there's a 30% possibility of more than 1 inch of snow in the Model City. The snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The low Saturday night is expected to reach 35 degrees and the high Sunday is expected to be 44 degrees.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

