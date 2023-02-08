Read full article on original website
Erwin business owners react to proposed alcohol regulations
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)–Business owners in Erwin are re-evaluating planned investments after Mayor Glenn White proposed new regulations on the sale of alcohol last week. Kevin Adkins, owner of Burnout BBQ and Grille, had plans to turn the food truck into a sports bar and restaurant. He bought a property on Main Street and secured a […]
The Tomahawk
Mountain City EMS congratulates four state certified critical care paramedics
Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test. Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commissioner opposes changes for needle exchange programs
Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr asked the commission Thursday night to support a resolution that would change limitations for needle exchange programs to schools and parks. "That would directly impact my district," Carr said.
wjhl.com
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
HWY 394 project phase one brings car wash, self storage
Developer K.D. Moore is bringing a car wash and mini-storage center to 6.5 acres near the Food City on Tennessee Highway 394.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
Carter County floats recycling solution
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County looks to solve a recycling access problem for Elizabethton residents just weeks after the city announced it was permanently closing its two dropoff sites. The county’s landfill committee approved up to $8,000 Monday to create a new drop-off site just outside its Cherokee Park Drive recycling center. The money will fund […]
LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for ways to spend time with a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or looking for an alternative to huddling up with friends and family for the Super Bowl, News Channel 11 has you covered, all punts intended. Below are events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Saturday, […]
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman Chemical Co. plans workforce reduction globally
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. will be conducting a workforce reduction, but it did not disclose how many employees could be affected in Kingsport. Tracy Kilgore Addington, spokeswoman for Eastman, said that the company plans to reduce its workforce by 3% globally.
Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
wjhl.com
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers
Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns …. Deteriorating Hawkins Co. bridge causes concerns for residents, drivers. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing...
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
wjhl.com
A visit to Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville
(WJHL) Chris takes us inside Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville to talk with Natasha Miller about the benefits of these types of treatments. For more information please call (423) 525-4530.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport extends payment arrangements for delinquent accounts
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night to extend payment arrangements for customers who accumulated a delinquent balance during the COVID-19 pandemic and city water meter replacements. "City staff is taking this step in helping and addressing problems from Covid up to the water meters...
‘It’s dangerous’: Hawkins County residents worry about safety of bridge
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Residents are concerned about a bridge on Cave Springs Road in Hawkins County. “For almost going on a year now, this bridge has not been fixed,” said resident Tabitha Amyx. “It’s got a large hole in it and that’s the reason I stopped coming that way.” That hole is currently […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Public Works prepares for snow
Crews for Kingsport Public Works began preparing for possible snow on Friday as they loaded up plows and snow machines onto trucks. The National Weather Service in Morristown said there's a 30% possibility of more than 1 inch of snow in the Model City. The snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The low Saturday night is expected to reach 35 degrees and the high Sunday is expected to be 44 degrees.
Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
