4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Unique bike café and winery among top SoPo business award recipients
An eclectic new business that offers coffee, wine and e-bikes is among the recipients this year of the South Portland Business & Economic Development Awards. Lincoln & Main Electric Bike Café & Winery is the New Business of the Year Award winner. The shop was established last year by co-owners Thaddeus St. John and Doug Watts, and offers bagels, coffee, wine, and an extensive e-bike selection. The space on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets is also available for private rental for events.
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Real Estate Insider notebook: The Armature, Bath housing program, PassivhausMaine conference
A major apartment building under construction in Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood now has a name. The Armature at Hanover Works, as it will be known, will have 171 units, including 19 workforce apartments, at 52 Hanover St. Construction of the building, which is eight stories and 239,000 square feet, is being managed by Penobscot General Contractors.
Monopoly rolls dice on Portland, seeks sponsors
What's the Portland equivalent of Park Place, the most expensive property on the Monopoly game board?. That's the $1 million Monopoly money question for Top Trumps USA Inc., which is under license from Hasbro Inc. to make a version of the iconic board game featuring Maine's largest city. "Portland may...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
Activists rally in Portland to 'Say No To Racism'
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers of all ages came out for a rally to "Say No To Racism" in Portland's Congress Square Park Friday evening. They stood with signs in hand reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Hate Has No Home in Portland" among other phrases. "The idea was to do...
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
