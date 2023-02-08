ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainebiz.biz

Unique bike café and winery among top SoPo business award recipients

An eclectic new business that offers coffee, wine and e-bikes is among the recipients this year of the South Portland Business & Economic Development Awards. Lincoln & Main Electric Bike Café & Winery is the New Business of the Year Award winner. The shop was established last year by co-owners Thaddeus St. John and Doug Watts, and offers bagels, coffee, wine, and an extensive e-bike selection. The space on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets is also available for private rental for events.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Monopoly rolls dice on Portland, seeks sponsors

What's the Portland equivalent of Park Place, the most expensive property on the Monopoly game board?. That's the $1 million Monopoly money question for Top Trumps USA Inc., which is under license from Hasbro Inc. to make a version of the iconic board game featuring Maine's largest city. "Portland may...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
FireRescue1

Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit

PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is

Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

We’re Hiring – Come Work With Us

Townsquare Media Northern New England is hiring in our sales department. We are looking for dynamic, driven, individuals who love the idea of helping local businesses grow. We are holding walk-in hiring events every Thursday through March 2nd. There will be two sessions each Thursday. 11 AM to 1:30 PM and 4 PM to 5:30 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips

You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy