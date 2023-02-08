Read full article on original website
He should have been safe
The first day of Black History Month brought a soul crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation’s history: a funeral for a Black son, father and brother killed by police. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the White House officials and members of Congress who attended the service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. His family and friends were also joined by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
‘We had to shout Tyre Nichols’ name’: New Yorkers and Fordham Community React to Latest Case of Police Brutality
Several protests were organized in New York and other cities across the United States following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7. Nichols, who died three days later, was the father of a 4-year-old boy and a recreational skateboarder, painter and overnight shift employee at FedEx. He was pulled over on his way home from work, according to his family’s lawyers.
Opinion | MPD needs to address rumors surrounding Tyre Nichols' case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Otis Sanford reporting:. In the immediate aftermath of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, social media chatter claimed the incident represented far more than just a group of out of control officers. Posts claimed that it was personal — perhaps even a vendetta against Nichols.
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
One month before Tyre Nichols arrest, activists made city council presentation over fears of violent traffic stops in Memphis
A month before Tyre Nichols' arrest and death, activists and organizers gave a presentation at the Memphis City Council public safety committee hearing to highlight their concern about violent pretextual traffic stops in the city they say led to the death or injury of five people since 2013, video from the committee hearing shows.
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal
The revelation that a Memphis cop texted a "female acquaintance" with a graphic photo of Tyre Nichols has revived a debunked "rumor" that the beating was personal. The post Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal appeared first on NewsOne.
The Forgotten Families Of Memphis Police Violence Also Want Answers
Long before the death of Tyre Nichols, cops were killing Black people in Memphis — and their loved ones want justice, too.
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others: Memphis Police
The officer allegedly shared the photo of "the obviously injured" Nichols to six people.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
DA’s Justice Review Unit looking into 2022 inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s Justice Review Unit is looking into the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar in October of 2022. In October, the District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the death of Mr. Gershun Freeman, who died while in the Shelby County jail. DA Mulroy immediately called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate Mr. Freeman’s death. Additionally, our Justice Review Unit (JRU) has begun reviewing the details of the investigation.
Letter to the editor: On the death of Tyre Nichols
Two weeks in a row, we have reached out to you about devastating violence in our nation. The brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers leaves deep grief for some and cries of outrage from others. This continues the need for a call to action and examination of systemic violence by some law enforcement officers toward unarmed Black people.
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress. Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40 bridge and Lorraine Motel.
