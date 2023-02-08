Several protests were organized in New York and other cities across the United States following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7. Nichols, who died three days later, was the father of a 4-year-old boy and a recreational skateboarder, painter and overnight shift employee at FedEx. He was pulled over on his way home from work, according to his family’s lawyers.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO