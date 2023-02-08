ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexaminer.com

He should have been safe

The first day of Black History Month brought a soul crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation’s history: a funeral for a Black son, father and brother killed by police. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the White House officials and members of Congress who attended the service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. His family and friends were also joined by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Fordham Observer

‘We had to shout Tyre Nichols’ name’: New Yorkers and Fordham Community React to Latest Case of Police Brutality

Several protests were organized in New York and other cities across the United States following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7. Nichols, who died three days later, was the father of a 4-year-old boy and a recreational skateboarder, painter and overnight shift employee at FedEx. He was pulled over on his way home from work, according to his family’s lawyers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

DA’s Justice Review Unit looking into 2022 inmate death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office’s Justice Review Unit is looking into the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar in October of 2022. In October, the District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the death of Mr. Gershun Freeman, who died while in the Shelby County jail. DA Mulroy immediately called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate Mr. Freeman’s death. Additionally, our Justice Review Unit (JRU) has begun reviewing the details of the investigation.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
globeslcc.com

Letter to the editor: On the death of Tyre Nichols

Two weeks in a row, we have reached out to you about devastating violence in our nation. The brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers leaves deep grief for some and cries of outrage from others. This continues the need for a call to action and examination of systemic violence by some law enforcement officers toward unarmed Black people.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
actionnews5.com

Memphis native crafts portrait of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the world continues to follow the Tyre Nichols’ death, one Memphis native is turning to art to decompress. Professional artist Jerry Lynn says he wanted to turn this tragic situation into something beautiful. With his latest painting, called “Memphis Blues,” the artist shows a smiling Tyre Nicholas, Tyre’s skateboard, along with Memphis landmarks like the “M”/I-40 bridge and Lorraine Motel.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy