These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Giving to Wildlife Can Be a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account, as my Uncle Butch use to save, but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Almost 5 Million Units of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled In New York State
A very popular cleaning product, Fabuloso, is being recalled in New York State due to the threat of bacteria. Consumer product producer, New York-based Colgate-Palmolive, is recalling about 4.9 million units in New York and nationwide, along with approximately 56,000 in Canada. The Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners possibly contain a bacteria that could potentially cause serious injury.
Ready To Eat Chicken Recall In New York State, May Be Raw
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat stuffed chicken product. I'm starting to feel like a broken record. Over the past few days, I have been writing about several food recalls. The stuffed chicken product at the...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
What are Steam Devils and Do They Happen in New York?
The frigid temperatures last weekend brought many strange phenomena to the North East, including one that many New Yorkers had never heard of before: steam devils. There's all kinds of strange occurrences that happen then the temperatures drop sub-zero. Ice quakes, for example, which occur when water-logged ground freezes and expands are just one example of the enormous effects frigid weather can have on the environment. The same goes for steam devils.
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
