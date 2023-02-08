Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic successfully serving local veterans
It has been less than a year since the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic had its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event, but unbeknownst to many, the Clinic opened its doors to serve local veterans in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With over 1,640 local veterans having signed up with Veterans Affairs through the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, these numbers indicate the need for a local clinic.
The Tomahawk
Mountain City EMS congratulates four state certified critical care paramedics
Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test. Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County schools administration keeps student safety center stage
The safety of students, teachers, and staff is always an essential part of any school administration. While school shootings and violence often trigger safety concerns, the safety of transportation to and from each campus is equally vital. Weather events that create icy or snow-covered roadways are the most common for school officials to consider, but due to its terrain, any weather event, including high winds, can also cause school delays or closings.
The Tomahawk
Little trees, big trees
In the headlong rush to survive late winter, it’s easy to get carried away by seed catalogs and the future glory of those bright warm spring days. Unwary gardeners, anxious and eager to start digging in the soil easily fall into the trap of a ‘false spring,’ planting warm season flowers and vegetables too early. Don’t do it! We have a long way to go before winter truly loses its grip. If you have to scratch that planting itch many woody species including fruit, nut, ornamental, and native trees can be planted in March – just in time for Tennessee Tree Day.
The Tomahawk
Library news and views
The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee. It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.
Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for ways to spend time with a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or looking for an alternative to huddling up with friends and family for the Super Bowl, News Channel 11 has you covered, all punts intended. Below are events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Saturday, […]
bjournal.com
Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves golf course funds, spay and neuter lease, and Christian concert for August
ELIZABETHTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday evening, the Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved a lease with the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter that will be in effect when the non-profit organization is able to establish a spay and neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter. The...
wjhl.com
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
wjhl.com
A visit to Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville
(WJHL) Chris takes us inside Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville to talk with Natasha Miller about the benefits of these types of treatments. For more information please call (423) 525-4530.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
wjhl.com
Americano Steakhouse discusses Tri-Cities' Best
Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing woman. Weber City...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Johnson City Press
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
