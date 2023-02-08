ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

The Tomahawk

Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic successfully serving local veterans

It has been less than a year since the Johnson County VA Outpatient Clinic had its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event, but unbeknownst to many, the Clinic opened its doors to serve local veterans in August of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. With over 1,640 local veterans having signed up with Veterans Affairs through the Johnson County Veterans Service Office, these numbers indicate the need for a local clinic.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Mountain City EMS congratulates four state certified critical care paramedics

Johnson County Emergency Medical Services in Mountain City is proud to announce four paramedics on its team recently passed the Critical Care State Paramedics test. Congratulations to Matthew Cornett, Andrew Willis, Dakota Dowell, and Brad Gentry. The paramedics now join fellow paramedics Jake Storey and Brian Hutchinson, who currently hold state certification.
The Tomahawk

Johnson County schools administration keeps student safety center stage

The safety of students, teachers, and staff is always an essential part of any school administration. While school shootings and violence often trigger safety concerns, the safety of transportation to and from each campus is equally vital. Weather events that create icy or snow-covered roadways are the most common for school officials to consider, but due to its terrain, any weather event, including high winds, can also cause school delays or closings.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Little trees, big trees

In the headlong rush to survive late winter, it’s easy to get carried away by seed catalogs and the future glory of those bright warm spring days. Unwary gardeners, anxious and eager to start digging in the soil easily fall into the trap of a ‘false spring,’ planting warm season flowers and vegetables too early. Don’t do it! We have a long way to go before winter truly loses its grip. If you have to scratch that planting itch many woody species including fruit, nut, ornamental, and native trees can be planted in March – just in time for Tennessee Tree Day.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Library news and views

The Johnson County library may be small, but it offers a lot of extra services. Some services are free and some require a small fee. It’s like having a shared office with a secretary to help you with basic office needs, and you don’t need a library card to use most of these services. You can use computers to surf the internet and create and print documents (black and white only). There are laptop computers you can check out. Documents can be copied and enlarged or shrunk. Documents can also be laminated or faxed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health CEO speaks to hospital system’s national recognition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine spoke with News Channel 11 Friday on the hospital system’s rankings and recognitions it has received from different organizations. A release from Ballad on Thursday stated that the system has received accolades from organizations like U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for ways to spend time with a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or looking for an alternative to huddling up with friends and family for the Super Bowl, News Channel 11 has you covered, all punts intended. Below are events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend. Saturday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact. The Mall at Johnson City is closed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
CHUCKEY, TN
wjhl.com

Americano Steakhouse discusses Tri-Cities' Best

Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Tri-Cities Best Steakhouse winner Americano discusses what community means to them. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police …. Greeneville PD warns of phone scam involving police chief imposter. Weber City police searching for missing woman. Weber City...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Watch for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-110345- /O.NEW.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN

