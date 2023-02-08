Read full article on original website
Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?
We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
Check Out The Fastest, Coolest, Ice Slide At A Minnesota Finnish Sliding Festival
Have you ever heard of Laskiainen? It's the Finnish sliding festival that takes place in a tiny Minnesota community each winter. It's also the festival that nobody from outside of the Finnish community knows how to pronounce, so I'll help you with that. Lus-key-eye-nen. Laskiainen is a winter celebration with...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
northernnewsnow.com
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
New Development Bringing Lodging, Retail + Wine Bar To Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District
Looking to fill a gap in the Duluth tourism industry, a new development will bring a unique lodging experience, along with shopping and a wine bar, to the Lincoln Park Craft District. Zenith Basecamp is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts and will provide people with a cool and affordable place to...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit
The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
northernnewsnow.com
Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
