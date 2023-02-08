ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?

We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat

Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Free winter events happening in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
SAGINAW, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit

The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother

A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Virginia man charged after Monday’s double stabbing

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Virginia man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly pushing his way into an apartment and stabbing two people Monday evening. Ray Charles Brantley, 63, is charged with two counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.
VIRGINIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy