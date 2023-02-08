Read full article on original website
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Love Rocks in Newport News!
Love is in the air in Newport News thanks to the Tourism Division. A talented team paints rocks depicting our favorite landmarks, memories, and city experiences. Then, they hide the rocks for others to find and enjoy. In honor of Valentine’s Day, love rocks are being hidden around the city. You can find them in parks, shopping centers, outside of restaurants – truly anywhere! If you find a rock, take a picture and share it on the LoveNNRocks Facebook Page. You can keep the rock or re-hide it for someone else to enjoy. We don’t want to be the only ones having fun. All are invited to paint a rock and tag the back with “LoveNNRocks.”
19th CHKD Love Run honors life of Virginia Beach teenager
A yearly run that raises money for Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters paid tribute to Abby Furco, who passed away from cancer in 2021 at 15.
'BEACH IT!' music festival organizers to release 'full lineup' on Feb. 15
Organizers for "BEACH IT!", the new country music festival coming to Virginia Beach this summer are expected to announce more about the line-up next week.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
WAVY News 10
Ella Festival returns to Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to celebrate the “First Lady of Song” this April when the 25th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival comes to Newport News. From April 20-22, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host local and national artists as they honor the talent and legacy of Newport News-native Ella Fitzgerald, who not only greatly impacted the jazz scene for female singers.
VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival
As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.
WAVY News 10
Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – Get to know local Black History with the ‘heroes and history’ walking tour. The tours are every Saturday at 11 a.m. During Black History Month, Historic Emanuel A.M.E on North Street will open its doors to tour the sanctuary. Participants can learn...
13newsnow.com
13News Now Vault: A look back at the first Pungo Strawberry Festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a festival to celebrate one of the things Pungo does best: the annual Pungo Strawberry Festival was on a 36-year run heading into 2020. But the COVID pandemic forced a cancelation that year, and because of some land-use issues, we have yet to see the return of the festival.
Why 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled
For the fourth straight year, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled. News 3 is talking with festival organizers and a Virginia Beach city council member about the reason behind the move.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Virginia animal rescue group to take in dogs impacted by earthquake in Turkey
The South-Eastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue Group started out in the '90s taking in pups that could no longer be cared for by their owners.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
Franklin News Post
A 263-year-old Williamsburg school building goes on a half-mile journey
WILLIAMSBURG — By Friday morning, the old schoolhouse had been laid on steel I-beams and jacked 7 feet in the air. The only thing left to do was turn on the Mack truck's engine and start the journey. More than two hours later, the building arrived at its new...
With VB Strawberry Fest cancelled, residents & businesses say that's 'a bummer'
A staple since the 80’s, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. The big announcement about the prominent event was made Tuesday.
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District
Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
WAVY News 10
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea
Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
peninsulachronicle.com
185 In Poquoson Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants
POQUOSON—On the Tenth Anniversary listing of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat in the U.S., a small restaurant in Poquoson simply called “185,” stood out as the only place in Hampton Roads (and one of only two restaurants in Virginia) that was selected to be honored. “We...
Oldest school for Black children moved from W&M to Colonial Williamsburg
According to a press release, the building that served as the original home of the Williamsburg Bray School was moved from the campus on Friday morning to the Colonial Williamsburg's Historic Area.
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach city government transitioning to new website, older site remains online
COURTHOUSE — Virginia Beach is in the process of transitioning to a new government website at virginiabeach.gov, though the older city site, www.vbgov.com, is still operational and will remain up until the change is complete. The new municipal website is designed with a cleaner look, better navigation and new...
