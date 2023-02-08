ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Love Rocks in Newport News!

Love is in the air in Newport News thanks to the Tourism Division. A talented team paints rocks depicting our favorite landmarks, memories, and city experiences. Then, they hide the rocks for others to find and enjoy. In honor of Valentine’s Day, love rocks are being hidden around the city. You can find them in parks, shopping centers, outside of restaurants – truly anywhere! If you find a rock, take a picture and share it on the LoveNNRocks Facebook Page. You can keep the rock or re-hide it for someone else to enjoy. We don’t want to be the only ones having fun. All are invited to paint a rock and tag the back with “LoveNNRocks.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Ella Festival returns to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to celebrate the “First Lady of Song” this April when the 25th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival comes to Newport News. From April 20-22, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will host local and national artists as they honor the talent and legacy of Newport News-native Ella Fitzgerald, who not only greatly impacted the jazz scene for female singers.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – Get to know local Black History with the ‘heroes and history’ walking tour. The tours are every Saturday at 11 a.m. During Black History Month, Historic Emanuel A.M.E on North Street will open its doors to tour the sanctuary. Participants can learn...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

13News Now Vault: A look back at the first Pungo Strawberry Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a festival to celebrate one of the things Pungo does best: the annual Pungo Strawberry Festival was on a 36-year run heading into 2020. But the COVID pandemic forced a cancelation that year, and because of some land-use issues, we have yet to see the return of the festival.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alexandrea Sumuel

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea

Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

185 In Poquoson Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants

POQUOSON—On the Tenth Anniversary listing of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat in the U.S., a small restaurant in Poquoson simply called “185,” stood out as the only place in Hampton Roads (and one of only two restaurants in Virginia) that was selected to be honored. “We...
POQUOSON, VA

