Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Exploring Philadelphia | Take a Day TripEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Related
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows: A Primer on the NFL It Couple
Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has the game of his life on Super Bowl Sunday. But no matter the outcome, there's one fan he can't lose: his girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. Like many an NFL couple, the pair got together in college, and are pretty private about their relationship. Even so, here's everything we managed to find about the pair:
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Brett Favre files lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Mississippi state auditor
Former Southern Miss and NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation suits, including against State Auditor Shad White.
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him
Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Kevin Hart Bought An Eagle And Named it Jalen Hurts Out of Loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles
Kevin Hart is such a superfan of the Philadelphia Eagles, he purchased an eagle and named it after the team’s quarterback Jalen Hurts!. If there’s one thing Kevin Hart makes clear, he is a proud Philly native and a die-hard Eagles fan. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII where the Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the “Jumanji” star took to TikTok on Tuesday to introduce the eagle he paid $16.5 million for and named after the Eagles MVP finalist quarterback.
Holly Robinson Peete 'Shocked' Husband Rodney with Entire USC Marching Band at Their Wedding
Holly Robinson Peete knows how to pull off a surprise of epic proportions. When the actress was planning her 1995 nuptials to her NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete, she knew she wanted to go big. "In 1994 Rodney shocked and surprised me with what I think is arguably the best...
Michael Jordan Message to LeBron James Goes Viral
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James captivated the NBA community Tuesday night, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time scorer. In addition to hearing some uplifting words from Abdul-Jabbar himself, who was in attendance, James later received a message from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan. Though the two are often compared together in G.O.A.T. discussions, Jordan kept it all class in his statement.
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0