Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
mtpr.org
A bill to increase state employee pay advances
A proposal to increase pay for state employees is advancing in the Montana Legislature after unions and the governor struck a deal late last year. The plan, contained in House Bill 13, would stipulate a raise for all state employees of $1.50 per hour or 4%, whichever is greater, starting July 1st. It would also keep health insurance costs at the level they are now through 2025, provide for one-time-only bonuses and create annual flexible holiday time off.
Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open
It’s hard to find a state that has made Medicaid expansion more successful than Montana, two new reports released Thursday suggest. Headwaters Foundation and the Montana Healthcare Foundation updated two annual reports that show nearly 80 cents on every dollar of Medicaid spending comes from the federal government, and that means that nearly 300,000 Montanans […] The post Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Montana lawmakers amend anti-transgender bill
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill. Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state's legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
mtpr.org
Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts
Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy. The Montana Judges Association has come out in opposition to so many bills in the last month, the group’s lobbyist Bruce Spencer told a committee of lawmakers he was happy to stand as a proponent Wednesday morning.
montanarightnow.com
How gun commerce has changed in Montana since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Montana since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
Fairfield Sun Times
How Montana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
A woman of many 'firsts' and an author of the American West honored at Montana Capitol
Two new inductees will be added next month to the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the Capitol in Helena. The gallery was established by the Montana Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who made contributions of state or national significance. Bryan Baldwin is an Interpretive Historian...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
montanarightnow.com
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
KULR8
Bill aims to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day
HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state. Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.
Comments / 0