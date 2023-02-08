Read full article on original website
Related
Father and Son Duo Launch First-Ever Black-Owned Athletic Supply Company
Meet Oronde Booker and his 14-year-old son, Kendall, who are making history as the founders of Book Dawg Sports, the first ever Black-owned athletic supply company. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company is already taking pre-orders for its flagship product called HW101, which is a basketball made with premium microfiber composite leather that offers amazing grip and durability to last all season and beyond.
The story of Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, America's first black pop star
In the 19th century, critics and audiences thought blacks were incapable of singing as well as their white, European counterparts. Greenfield forced them to reconcile their ears with their racism.
Legendary ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz Will Appear on 2024 U.S. Quarter
Flip a coin and you might just see this legendary superstar. Cuban American performer, Celia Cruz, will be honored as part of the American Women Quarters Program, appearing on the U.S. quarter in 2024. The United States Mint made the announcement about the Havana-born artist, as the designs for the...
Cordell Robinson’s Shaping Futures Foundation Planning Star-Studded Gala
On March 11, Cordell Robinson’s Shaping Futures Foundation will host a star-studded, grand gala at the Aston Martin in Washington, D.C. What makes it grand you may ask?. Well, let’s start here: Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, and Giorgio Armani have all confirmed as sponsors, providing amazing items for the event’s silent auction.
DJ Khaled to Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship for Student to Pursue Educational Dreams at Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU
On Thursday, Grammy-winning musician, record executive, and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU). To be eligible for the scholarship, prospective students must be looking to...
Rihanna Salutes Barbados Hometown in New Super Bowl Trailer
Rihanna just might run this town after she performs at the Super Bowl this Sunday. The Barbadian singer and Apple Music released a new trailer on Thursday, just days ahead of this year’s Super Bowl LVII, honoring the halftime performer’s Barbados hometown. In the video, released across multiple...
From Wagons to Riches: The Oldest Black-Owned Business by John T. Ward Continues to Inspire Generations
As we celebrate Black History Month, the 142-year-old legacy of John T. Ward is one of many that continues to inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more. Having weathered two world wars, a Great Depression, and a global pandemic, E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co.,...
Roslyn Pope, Founding Member of The Atlanta Student Movement, Dies at 84
“Every normal being wants to walk the earth with dignity and abhors any and all proscriptions placed upon him because of race or color,” the manifesto read. “In essence, this is the meaning of the sit-down protests that are sweeping this nation today.”. Pope and Bond made clear...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0