Roxy and Boomer, Random Acts of Silliness’ monster mascots, invite you to a The Magic Monster Show, where you can participate in the magical mayhem of stories being made up on the spot! The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11th, with showings at 10:30am and 1pm. Both will be held at Downtown Bozeman’s Rialto Theater.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO