Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

College Honors: Local students shine at UNH

The University of New Hampshire announced its fall dean’s list, and it includes a number of Hopkinton residents. Alexandra Lee, Lia Brossi and Samuel Lozeau were recognized with highest honors, Grace Joy and Olivia O’Connor received high honors, and Kathryn Callery earned honors. …. Hannah Polk was named...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Feb. 9

Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Feb. 9

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. A traffic consultant told the Elementary School Building Committee on Tuesday that building a three-grade...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Feb. 10

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Feb. 10

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night approved 4-3 the notice of intent hearing...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: Realtor Jenn French always willing to go ‘above and beyond’

In a unique role as agent and neighbor, Jenn French is the perfect person to guide a client through the nuances of the local market. Ranked one of the top agents with RE/MAX Executive Realty in town, French couples her experience with access to top listings, a worldwide network, exceptional in-house marketing strategies and cutting-edge technology.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Petey

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 1-year-old Petey. “Petey boy found himself with us for no fault of his own. But he’s made the best of it! His days consist of running around our back pen playing fetch (we think he could be a GREAT dock or agility dog), playing chase and wrestle with his dog friends (one of his favorite activities), and going for long walks or hikes.
HOPKINTON, MA

