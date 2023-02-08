Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 1-year-old Petey. “Petey boy found himself with us for no fault of his own. But he’s made the best of it! His days consist of running around our back pen playing fetch (we think he could be a GREAT dock or agility dog), playing chase and wrestle with his dog friends (one of his favorite activities), and going for long walks or hikes.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO