mainepublic.org
Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
southarkansassun.com
$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents
People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
newsfromthestates.com
Salivating over a surplus: Tax cut proposals are enticing, but shortsighted
Most national news about the economy seems to be filled with worries about whether or not the nation is heading for a recession. In South Dakota, we’re worried about what to do with this avalanche of tax revenue. In this state, tax revenue projections are traditionally conservative. Lately, they...
thepenobscottimes.com
Maine’s cuts to teacher and state worker pensions must end
We just held our first vote in the Labor and Housing Committee, where I serve as chair, and I’m proud to say it was bipartisan and unanimous. Every legislator on the committee, from both parties, agreed that the governor’s proposal of a one-time, 1 percent cost-of living adjustment (COLA) to teacher and state worker pensions was far from sufficient as inflation for the year stands at more than 9 percent.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would extend Medicaid coverage for Idaho children, postpartum women
The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee introduced a bill Friday that would increase income eligibility limits for the Children’s Health Insurance program and expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from the current 60 days to 12 months. (Getty Images) The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee introduced a...
Maine school district, social worker blasted for allegedly assisting with transitioning of 13-year-old girl
A Maine mother is claiming that a local school district secretly worked to help her 13-year-old daughter transition, according to the Goldwater Institute.
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
Bay State Lobstermen Sue NOAA for Shutdown of Fishing Grounds
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Activists rally in Portland to 'Say No To Racism'
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers of all ages came out for a rally to "Say No To Racism" in Portland's Congress Square Park Friday evening. They stood with signs in hand reading "Black Lives Matter" and "Hate Has No Home in Portland" among other phrases. "The idea was to do...
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
mainepublic.org
A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes
Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial
Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
newsfromthestates.com
Statehouse scraps: Food tax intrigue, Florida group’s influence, informational hearings off rails
The Kansas Statehouse stands out against a bright blue sky dotted with wisps of cloud this week. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector) Let’s have a chat today, you and me, before starting the column. We’ve blasted through five weeks of the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature thus far, and I’ve written enough chatty introductions to this roundup column. You and I both know you skip over this section anyway. Let’s get to the action.
Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?
In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
WPFO
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
Maine Legislature tries again on MaineCare bill that would increase nursing facility reimbursement
AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the past two years, 11 long-term care facilities closed here in Maine—many of them in rural communities. Those who work in the industry have said time and time again that this trend is going to continue if those facilities are not better funded. On...
Maine Secretary of State opposes Voter ID law: Calls it an unnecessary burden
AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has expressed her opposition to a proposed bill that would make it mandatory for Maine voters to present photo identification when they go to the polls. On Monday, Bellows spoke before the Committee for Veterans and Legal Affairs, explaining that the new legislation would be an unnecessary financial burden for the state and cause major logistical problems at polling stations.
newsfromthestates.com
Two-week waiting period, ban on large magazines clear first committee in NM Legislature
New Mexico lawmakers are considering a slate of gun policy reforms during the 2023 legislative session. Some of the measures have begun to make their way through the Roundhouse. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images) As the U.S. grapples with gun policy in the face of mass shootings and...
