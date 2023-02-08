ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report

The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
southarkansassun.com

$850 Economic Relief Checks IRS Proposes To Benefit Maine Residents

People in Maine are struggling with rising costs brought on by pandemic-driven inflation, including higher energy prices and higher prices for basic goods. The Internal Revenue Service is investigating whether the $850 economic assistance checks that were given out in Maine last year are subject to federal taxation. In order...
thepenobscottimes.com

Maine’s cuts to teacher and state worker pensions must end

We just held our first vote in the Labor and Housing Committee, where I serve as chair, and I’m proud to say it was bipartisan and unanimous. Every legislator on the committee, from both parties, agreed that the governor’s proposal of a one-time, 1 percent cost-of living adjustment (COLA) to teacher and state worker pensions was far from sufficient as inflation for the year stands at more than 9 percent.
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
mainepublic.org

A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes

Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating. On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial

Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
newsfromthestates.com

Statehouse scraps: Food tax intrigue, Florida group’s influence, informational hearings off rails

The Kansas Statehouse stands out against a bright blue sky dotted with wisps of cloud this week. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector) Let’s have a chat today, you and me, before starting the column. We’ve blasted through five weeks of the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature thus far, and I’ve written enough chatty introductions to this roundup column. You and I both know you skip over this section anyway. Let’s get to the action.
92 Moose

Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?

In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
Edy Zoo

Maine Secretary of State opposes Voter ID law: Calls it an unnecessary burden

AUGUSTA, ME. - Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has expressed her opposition to a proposed bill that would make it mandatory for Maine voters to present photo identification when they go to the polls. On Monday, Bellows spoke before the Committee for Veterans and Legal Affairs, explaining that the new legislation would be an unnecessary financial burden for the state and cause major logistical problems at polling stations.
