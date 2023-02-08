ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Statehouse scraps: Food tax intrigue, Florida group’s influence, informational hearings off rails

The Kansas Statehouse stands out against a bright blue sky dotted with wisps of cloud this week. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector) Let’s have a chat today, you and me, before starting the column. We’ve blasted through five weeks of the 2023 session of the Kansas Legislature thus far, and I’ve written enough chatty introductions to this roundup column. You and I both know you skip over this section anyway. Let’s get to the action.
KSNT News

New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT)-  A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans. A bipartisan group of Kansas Senators announced that they have introduced the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act. The bill would allow for the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of medical cannabis. For the first 60 days following enactment, patient identification […]
KSNT News

Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Not a drop to drink

Gov. Laura Kelly mentioned Kansas’ water crisis in her 2023 State of the State Address, but so far she has proposed few specific policies to alleviate the problem. Will this be the year that Kansas policymakers step up?. Some 90 years ago, the state endured the catastrophic Dust Bowl...
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
newsfromthestates.com

House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

The House Ways and Means Committee discusses property tax relief on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the...
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
KSNT News

Marijuana, fentanyl among top issues facing new KBI Director

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Marijuana, fentanyl and concerns for the safety of Kansans— these are some of the issues facing the next director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Tony Mattivi, who has now been confirmed to take on the new role, fielded several questions from lawmakers in a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. The conversation waded into drug use […]
tsnews.com

Prospects look good for 2023 wheat crop

No need to tell Kansas wheat producers, but drought has really been a bummer for the hard red winter wheat crop. On Jan. 17, the USDA’s Economic Research Service reported that 59 percent of the winter wheat production in the United States is within an area experiencing drought. The Kansas wheat crop is still rated as good/excellent, according to the USDA, though its ratings for the Sunflower State dipped slightly between November and January.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding

(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the posted speed limit have to pay […]
KAKE TV

Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
WICHITA, KS

