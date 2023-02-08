ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Is Short Medical Workers. Are Interstate Compacts The Solution?

Hawaii’s pool of available medical workers may expand soon, a dire need considering the state’s well-documented shortage. Most notably, this would be through a system of interstate compacts, where workers licensed to practice in one state could then practice in another state without having to immediately wait to complete a lengthy and arduous process of relicensing.
HAWAII STATE
Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial

Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
NEW JERSEY STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
Oregon Attorney General launches criminal probe into state liquor regulators

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state alcohol regulators' alleged ethics law violations. (Getty Images) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state liquor regulators who diverted rare whiskeys for their own use. Rosenblum announced the criminal investigation Friday, two days...
OREGON STATE
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
ALASKA STATE
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself

Two Florida medical oversight boards held a meeting about proposed rules for treating gender dysphoria for minors in the state on Feb. 10, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan. Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness

A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
COLORADO STATE
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases

Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
HAWAII STATE

