newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Is Short Medical Workers. Are Interstate Compacts The Solution?
Hawaii’s pool of available medical workers may expand soon, a dire need considering the state’s well-documented shortage. Most notably, this would be through a system of interstate compacts, where workers licensed to practice in one state could then practice in another state without having to immediately wait to complete a lengthy and arduous process of relicensing.
newsfromthestates.com
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Members of the Department of Family and Protective Services Council in Austin in March. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial
Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would extend Medicaid coverage for Idaho children, postpartum women
The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee introduced a bill Friday that would increase income eligibility limits for the Children’s Health Insurance program and expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from the current 60 days to 12 months. (Getty Images) The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee introduced a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rocky start, nominee for DHHL chair will soon learn if he’ll be able to keep his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job. Ikaika Anderson will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Attorney General launches criminal probe into state liquor regulators
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state alcohol regulators' alleged ethics law violations. (Getty Images) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state liquor regulators who diverted rare whiskeys for their own use. Rosenblum announced the criminal investigation Friday, two days...
newsfromthestates.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
newsfromthestates.com
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself
Two Florida medical oversight boards held a meeting about proposed rules for treating gender dysphoria for minors in the state on Feb. 10, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan. Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
newsfromthestates.com
Salivating over a surplus: Tax cut proposals are enticing, but shortsighted
Most national news about the economy seems to be filled with worries about whether or not the nation is heading for a recession. In South Dakota, we’re worried about what to do with this avalanche of tax revenue. In this state, tax revenue projections are traditionally conservative. Lately, they...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness
A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
newsfromthestates.com
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
$8 million for Hawaii with boosted child nutrition program funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that Hawaii's reimbursement rate for federal child nutrition programs will be increased increased by 13%.
newsfromthestates.com
Two-week waiting period, ban on large magazines clear first committee in NM Legislature
New Mexico lawmakers are considering a slate of gun policy reforms during the 2023 legislative session. Some of the measures have begun to make their way through the Roundhouse. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images) As the U.S. grapples with gun policy in the face of mass shootings and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by addressing sales to non-residents. Lawmakers now have until the end of the week to come up with another idea. Or – they will have to wait until next year. Senate Bill 34 was deferred and...
