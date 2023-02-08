HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO