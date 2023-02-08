Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
PLAY Adds Seasonal Venice Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY in Northern summer 2023 season continues its network expansion, as the airline schedules Reykjavik Keflavik – Venice route. This seasonal route is scheduled from 29JUN23 to 01OCT23, with Airbus A320neo operating twice weekly. OG684 KEF1445 – 2105VCE 32N 47. OG685 VCE2205 – 0040+1KEF 32N...
aeroroutes.com
Aeroflot Adds Enfidha Service in 2Q23
Aeroflot Russian Airlines from late-May 2023 is adding new service to Tunisia, with the scheduling of Moscow Sheremetyevo – Enfidha route. The airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft will be operating 3 times weekly, effective 30MAY23. SU410 SVO1105 – 1800NBE 333 247. SU411 NBE1945 – 0555+1SVO 333 247.
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – US Service Changes – 08FEB23
Air Canada as of 08FEB23 filed additional changes to its planned US operation from Vancouver, scheduled for Northern summer 2023 season effective 01MAY23. This update also includes selected changes filed in the last few weeks, but not covered on AeroRoutes. Vancouver – Austin eff 01MAY23 Service resumption. 737 MAX 8...
aeroroutes.com
Air New Zealand Extends Leased Wamos Air A330 to October 2023
Air New Zealand in this week’s schedule update extended leased Wamos Air Airbus A330-200 operation. The leased A330 will continue to operate Auckland – Perth route until 28OCT23, instead of previously scheduled 25MAR23. Schedule below is effective 02APR23 – 23SEP23. NZ173 AKL1235 – 1600PER 332 D.
aeroroutes.com
airBaltic NS23 Tampere Network Adjustment
AirBaltic this week announced new routes addition at its Tampere base, where the airline plans to add service to Milan and Nice during Northern summer 2023 season. Tampere – Milan Malpensa eff 01MAY23 2 weekly A220-300 BT567 TMP0610 – 0855MXP 223 4. BT567 TMP1715 – 2000MXP 223 1...
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo NS23 Middle East Network Additions
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo at the launch of Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 routes to the Middle East, from Chennai and Hyderabad. Briefly served during the pandemic, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate following service. Chennai – Abu Dhabi eff 26MAR23 1 daily A320 (Last served regularly until September...
