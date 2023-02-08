Read full article on original website
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween
Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
theprospectordaily.com
Thrift store bringing in a new wave of consumers
Thrifting, a developing and well-liked trend among today’s younger demographic, allows shoppers to get clothes at low prices that have either been handed down or viewed as vintage. Since UTEP students and locals have easier access to stores like Uptown Cheapskate and Vintage, a brand-new secondhand shop, this method of shopping has been drawing more college students to an area with a younger demographic.
Escape room rises from the ashes to offer unique fun
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can experience a new escape room - "Twisted Time Escape Rooms." The veteran-owned westside business offers two different experiences - a Dracula room, a Christmas mystery - and another yet-to-be revealed experience still under construction. Owner John Anderson says he and his wife love going to escape rooms when The post Escape room rises from the ashes to offer unique fun appeared first on KVIA.
Show Fido Some Love This Valentines Day At These El Paso Dog Spas
You are probably super focused on what to get your special somebody for Valentines Day but, c'mon now, don't forget the dog. Your pet loves you just as much ... if not more ... than your honey bunny and deserves a valentine from you too. Get them some special treats or buy your fur-ball a new chew toy. Do something, they've earned it.
nmsuroundup.com
King Zah’s Pizzeria closes up shop, owner offers slice of hope
Pizza lovers may have lost their favorite spot in Las Cruces with the recent closure of King Zah’s Pizzeria, but the owner says that it may not be permanent, offering a slice of hope to all. The slice house officially closed its doors on Dec. 15 after a two-and-a-half-year...
momswhothink.com
14 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In El Paso
It’s that birthday planning time of year again, and there are simply so many fun places for birthday parties in El Paso. This beautiful part of Texas is known for its bustling downtown with lots of restaurants, cool museums and places to spend your next child’s next birthday! Whether you’re looking for exciting games and entertainment or sporting activities, El Paso’s got it. Or perhaps some form of crafting is what your child would love because El Paso’s got that too! Check out some of the best options for kids party venues. Make your child’s next birthday one they’ll always remember.
8 El Paso Spots Where You Can Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to waste away in Margaritaville, I’ll give you two: National Margarita Day is Wednesday, February 22, and it’s 5 o’clock somewhere. As if we need a reason, though. Salted or no salt, frozen or on the rocks below you'll...
Say ‘Taquero Mucho’ on Valentine’s Day With a Heart-Shaped Taco Tray
Forget flowers on Valentine's Day. Few things say 'taquero mucho' more than tacos. Especially this year with the holy day of love falling on a Taco Tuesday. It's like the planets have aligned. Or should I say the heart and stomach? will give sweethearts the chance to eat to their heart's desire.
As Super Bowl LVII Approaches, So Do the Weirdos Who Want Attention
The Super Bowl sure does attract a plethora of different people. Athletes, Celebrities, Bands, Media Outlets, Actors, Comedians, and even Royalty. Not to be left out of that mix, though, are the crazies. The Big Game is a big breeding ground for risk-takers. Mix that with a lack of inhibitions,...
5 Places to Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day in El Paso
If your Valentine’s Day plan is to stay in and cook your honey a romantic dinner, maybe you don't have to go to all that trouble. Maybe your Valentine would rather Netflix and ‘za. You know, as in pizza. Don't @ me, man. Pizza is a perfect choice...
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso will cover rent, operational costs of businesses at new Innovation Factory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is offering to cover 100% of the rent and operational costs associated with manufacturing technology businesses looking to start or relocate their company to El Paso’s Innovation Factory on Airport property. The City of El Paso International Airport...
FabuloNOso: One of El Paso’s Favorite Cleaning Products Recalled
Is there a household in El Paso that doesn't have AT LEAST one bottle of Fabuloso?! It's been a staple at our home since moving in. Cheap, pick it up at the dollar store and use it for pretty much anything. Bad news for us. Fabuloso has recalled almost 5...
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida with Southwest Airlines from El Paso International Airport. Daily service to Long Beach Airport will begin July 11, and weekly flights to Orlando International Airport will be serviced on Saturdays starting September 9. The post El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando appeared first on KVIA.
These El Paso Movie Theaters Will Start Charging For Better Seats
There are 2 movie theaters in El Paso that you might want to start avoiding if you hate "junk fees" - WHY? AMC Theaters announced that they will begin charging patrons more money for better seats. The ones that won't break your neck. That's right, a caste system for movie...
El Paso Filmmakers Take Home The Gold At New York Film Awards
El Paso is loaded with talent, especially when it comes to filmmaking & creating tv shows. We've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival, locally produced shows appear on national television, and we've seen local producers create number one movies on Netflix. The latest in award winning El...
El Paso Zoo Going Hard Again For Valentine’s Day with ‘Quit Bugging Me’ Event
If a bad break-up is still bugging you, get back at the toxic ex with the help of the El Paso Zoo. The zoo has brought back its massively popular Valentine’s Day event allowing scorned lovers to once again submit the name of the formerly special someone they want assigned to a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach and fed to meerkats and other insect-eating zoo animals.
Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
