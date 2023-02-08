ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween

Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Thrift store bringing in a new wave of consumers

Thrifting, a developing and well-liked trend among today’s younger demographic, allows shoppers to get clothes at low prices that have either been handed down or viewed as vintage. Since UTEP students and locals have easier access to stores like Uptown Cheapskate and Vintage, a brand-new secondhand shop, this method of shopping has been drawing more college students to an area with a younger demographic.
KVIA ABC-7

Escape room rises from the ashes to offer unique fun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can experience a new escape room - "Twisted Time Escape Rooms." The veteran-owned westside business offers two different experiences - a Dracula room, a Christmas mystery - and another yet-to-be revealed experience still under construction. Owner John Anderson says he and his wife love going to escape rooms when The post Escape room rises from the ashes to offer unique fun appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Show Fido Some Love This Valentines Day At These El Paso Dog Spas

You are probably super focused on what to get your special somebody for Valentines Day but, c'mon now, don't forget the dog. Your pet loves you just as much ... if not more ... than your honey bunny and deserves a valentine from you too. Get them some special treats or buy your fur-ball a new chew toy. Do something, they've earned it.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

King Zah’s Pizzeria closes up shop, owner offers slice of hope

Pizza lovers may have lost their favorite spot in Las Cruces with the recent closure of King Zah’s Pizzeria, but the owner says that it may not be permanent, offering a slice of hope to all. The slice house officially closed its doors on Dec. 15 after a two-and-a-half-year...
LAS CRUCES, NM
momswhothink.com

14 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In El Paso

It’s that birthday planning time of year again, and there are simply so many fun places for birthday parties in El Paso. This beautiful part of Texas is known for its bustling downtown with lots of restaurants, cool museums and places to spend your next child’s next birthday! Whether you’re looking for exciting games and entertainment or sporting activities, El Paso’s got it. Or perhaps some form of crafting is what your child would love because El Paso’s got that too! Check out some of the best options for kids party venues. Make your child’s next birthday one they’ll always remember.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida with Southwest Airlines from El Paso International Airport. Daily service to Long Beach Airport will begin July 11, and weekly flights to Orlando International Airport will be serviced on Saturdays starting September 9. The post El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local tire shop cautions drivers of construction debris

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires. Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris. Ramirez adds they happen all […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

