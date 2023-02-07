LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO