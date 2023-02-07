Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
Steamrollers LSU, South Carolina set to collide in matchup of No. 1 and No. 3
LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.
Matt McMahon hoping freshmen can continue to step up to help end LSU's losing streak
Matt McMahon has counted mostly on his veteran players to step up and snap LSU out of an extended funk going back to late December. But in recent games, McMahon has asked more of his freshman class — particularly forwards Tyrell Ward and Shawn Phillips — in his quest to halt an 11-game losing streak.
LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails
After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
