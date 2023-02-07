ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park

LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
NOLA.com

Steamrollers LSU, South Carolina set to collide in matchup of No. 1 and No. 3

LSU has spent much of the season taking down opponents like a steamroller, but now the No. 3 Tigers face one coming in the opposite direction in No. 1 South Carolina. When the last two unbeaten Division I teams collide at Colonial Life Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, in front of an 18,000-strong crowd it will be the first time the Tigers are an underdog.
NOLA.com

LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails

After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
NOLA.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
