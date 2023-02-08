Read full article on original website
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A WWE WrestleMania Match
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayley was pushed as a top star in WWE’s women’s division and feuded with Michael Cole by knocking him at every chance she could in character. Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Bayley was asked about a potential match with Cole, an idea she likes...
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Chris Jericho Says The Great Muta Gave Him The Idea To Switch Up His Finisher In AEW
Chris Jericho says that The Great Muta gave him the idea to switch his finisher to the Judas Effect. The Ocho spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained that getting the move over was the most important part of the transition.
The Elite Successfully Defend The AEW Trios Titles On Tonight’s Dynamite From El Paso
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions. The Elite defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The match was an exciting back-and-forth sprint that saw all six men get spotlighted, but in the end, the champs proved to be too much for the challengers and won the contest when Omega trapped Fox in a cradle pin.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled...
Backstage News from Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes’ WWE RAW Segment, Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, More
The hot topic coming out of this week’s WWE RAW was the in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman, where the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Heyman was not originally booked to appear...
The Bloodline Storyline Updates, New WWE SmackDown Match for Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show
Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The Viking Raiders have been at war with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Sheamus and McIntyre defeat Hit Row, but after the match The Viking Raiders appeared on the big screen with Valhalla to issue a warning to The Brawling Bros.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
Joey Janela Talks Upcoming JCW J-Cup: “I Think It’s Going To Be A Hit”
Joey Janela is very excited for this evening’s JCW J-Cup tournament. The Bad Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explained how the tournament could become just as prestigious as PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles. Janela also discusses his first-round opponent Starboy Charlie, who he puts over as a rising talent in the industry. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
Wheeler Yuta Discusses His Rivalry With Daniel Garcia: “It’s Really Fun”
Wheeler Yuta speaks on his rivalry with Daniel Garcia. The AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion discussed this topic during an appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where he praised Garcia for being a perfect foil for him, then looks back on their extensive history together that dates back to the independent scene. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Update on The Bunny’s Condition Following AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny may have suffered a concussion or orbital bone injury on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw The Bunny come up short against AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in a Title Eliminator match. There was immediate concern for The Bunny’s condition as it appeared she hit her head on the apron, and then they quickly went to the finish. The Bunny was checked on after the match, and then escorted right to the back.
Alex Riley Reveals He Beat Out The Miz and Chris Jericho For Acting Role On The Series “GLOW”
Former WWE star Alex Riley recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he beat out top industry names like Chris Jericho and The Miz for a role on the now decease Netflix series, GLOW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Joey Janela Talks Upcoming Spring Break Event, How GCW Was Able To Snag Kota Ibushi
Joey Janela recently spoke with Fightful about the upcoming GCW Collective shows in Los Angeles, which take place ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend. During his interview, The Bad Boy discussed his annual JJSB event, which is moving back to just one night this year, as well as how GCW was able to book former NJPW Superstar Kota Ibushi for their shows. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Piper Niven On Being Out Of Action With Injury: “It Was A Long Time That I Had Off”
WWE star Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, recently spoke with Rick Ucchino from Bleav in Pro Wrestling about her time away from the company due to injury. Highlights from Niven’s chat can be found below. Says she couldn’t really do match while she was injured:. It was...
60-Minute Iron Man Match For The AEW World Title Confirmed For Revolution PPV
AEW Revolution has its main event. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.
