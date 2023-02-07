Duluth, Minn.- UMD men's basketball managed a big 83-68 victory over UMary in Romano on Friday. The win pushes the Bulldogs' overall record to 17-8- while moving its NSIC mark to 13-6. Double-digit margin of victory aside… for the first five or so minutes of this one, it was anybody's game. In fact, those first five minutes and change of action had already seen the lead switch hands a total of five times. AJack Middleton three-ball at the 14:51 mark to make it 11-10 UMD would spell the fifth of those changes. Ultimately, it'd be the last one of the entire first frame.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO