A SENIOR SALUTE TO THE 2022-23 UMD WOMEN'S HOCKEY SENIOR CLASS
When it comes to looking at the success of a senior class in sports, historians can typically choose to focus on the number of banners hanging in the rafters, the number of accolades athletes have accumulated or the rewriting by the group of the statistical record books. For the 2022-23 University of Women's Hockey senior class, historians won't have to choose. Over their somewhat lengthy careers, the Bulldogs delivered on all three fronts.
MEET RECAP: MINNESOTA STATE MEET & SOUTH DAKOTA STATE INDOOR CLASSIC
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's/women's indoor track & field teams competed on Friday at multiple meets across two states. A select group of Bulldogs traveled to Brookings, SD to take part in the South Dakota State Indoor Classic, while others went south to Mankato, MN for the Minnesota State Meet. The UMD men turned in a strong fourth place performance at the Minnesota State Meet while the women earned a tenth place spot. Out in Brookings, the Bulldogs saw two additional NCAA provisional qualifying marks as Julia Nielsen ran a 17:23.76 in the 5000m and the women's distance medley crossed the line with a time of 11:57.12 (Seidel Gilles, Reindl, Peterson).
FLAHERTY SHINES IN SHOOTOUT WIN FOR NO. 7 BULLDOGS AFTER 1-1 TIE WITH NO. 12 ST. CLOUD STATE
The No. 7 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team took two points from No. 12 St. Cloud State University Friday night at AMSOIL Arena with a shootout win following a 1-1 tie in Western Collegiate Hockey Association action. The shootout was the Bulldogs second in their last two games and third consecutive game with extra time.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL MANUEVER THROUGH THE MARAUDERS 83-68
Duluth, Minn.- UMD men's basketball managed a big 83-68 victory over UMary in Romano on Friday. The win pushes the Bulldogs' overall record to 17-8- while moving its NSIC mark to 13-6. Double-digit margin of victory aside… for the first five or so minutes of this one, it was anybody's game. In fact, those first five minutes and change of action had already seen the lead switch hands a total of five times. AJack Middleton three-ball at the 14:51 mark to make it 11-10 UMD would spell the fifth of those changes. Ultimately, it'd be the last one of the entire first frame.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK IN ROMANO FOR TWO MORE NSIC REMATCHES
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team (16-8 overall, 12-6 NSIC) is set to host a pair of conference rematches in Romano this weekend as Mary and Minot State come to town. The Bulldogs will face the Marauders for White Out Night on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting Minot on Pink Out Night on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.
BULLDOGS TO RUN A FULL SLATE OF EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's indoor track & field teams will compete in a full slate of events this weekend. The Bulldogs will travel a select group to Brookings, S.D. on Friday/Saturday (Feb. 10-11), a small group to Mankato, MN on Friday (Feb. 10), and across the bridge to Superior, WI for the Sam Maday Classic on Saturday (Feb. 11).
