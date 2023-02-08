Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Five diamonds in the rough the Dolphins should draft in April
Approaching Super Bowl Sunday, you are either getting ready for the big game or you are like me — mentally preparing for the NFL Draft. The draft is 76 days away, but who’s counting? Dolphins fans may want to start the countdown. As a draft junky, it is...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sparks contract speculation with latest Instagram post
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the biggest questions to answer during the 2023 offseason in what will happen with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There are plenty of outcomes that the situation could have, including a long-term extension, a franchise tag or even a trade. On Wednesday, Jackson took to Instagram...
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Linked To Superstar Point Guard As Potential Offseason Trade
He's a Klutch client...
Derek Carr Trade Framework Is in Place, per Report
The Raiders quarterback visited the Saints on Wednesday and Thursday.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders Potential Free Agent Targets: Raheem Mostert
The Las Vegas Raiders could use the speedy Raheem Mostert in a number of ways.
Rob Gronkowski puts ball in Patriots court on New England Retirement
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed he would consider retiring as a Patriot if New England offered. Rob Gronkowski has no plans to return to the NFL field; however, the retired tight end admitted that he would be open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots.
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Dolphins hoping to develop Verone McKinley III as second Oregon safety. Where he stands
Dolphins’ McKinley giving Dolphins a second Oregon safety to develop
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Rams New Coach Mike LaFleur Reveals Why He Left Jets
"It was a pretty simply decision," said newly hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur of leaving the New York Jets and accepting Rams coach Sean McVay's job offer.
Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Miami Heat, and what’s next?
Why didn’t the Miami Heat make a move to add a player before Thursday’s trade deadline? And what’s next for the Heat?
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks
The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Compared to Joe Burrow by Panthers QB Coach Josh McCown Before NFL Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be one of the top signal-callers taken in the 2023 NFL draft, and he's already drawing comparisons to one of the best in the game. Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown said Stroud reminds him of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow,...
2025 QB Husan Longstreet picks up "mind-blowing" offer from Miami Hurricanes
Miami is continuing to pursue future signal callers and shore up its depth at the quarterback position in the 2025 class.
Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason
The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
