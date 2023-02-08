ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Five diamonds in the rough the Dolphins should draft in April

Approaching Super Bowl Sunday, you are either getting ready for the big game or you are like me — mentally preparing for the NFL Draft. The draft is 76 days away, but who’s counting? Dolphins fans may want to start the countdown. As a draft junky, it is...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski puts ball in Patriots court on New England Retirement

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed he would consider retiring as a Patriot if New England offered. Rob Gronkowski has no plans to return to the NFL field; however, the retired tight end admitted that he would be open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC

