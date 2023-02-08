Warrior wrap-up (2-7): Rice Lake girls hoops makes 2nd-half push, but comes up short to Hudson

The Rice Lake girls basketball team gave conference leader Hudson another good fight.

The Warriors (8-12, 4-8) fought back from a double-digit deficit to make it close in the second half before the Raiders closed out a 71-59 win on Tuesday in Hudson.

Hudson (18-3, 12-0) had used a 13-4 run in the final three minutes of the first half to lead 33-18 at the break. The Raiders were up by 17 when the Warriors began their comeback.

Rice Lake scored 12 in a row as Eliana Sheplee's jumper inside made it 43-38 with 9:30 remaining. Hudson got a 3-pointer to end its drought but the Warriors continued their push as Emily Scheu dropped in a triple on the next possession.

After the Warriors forced a miss, Adaline Sheplee scored in the paint and Rice Lake found itself down three, 46-43, with 8:45 to go. During its run the Warriors scored on eight of 10 possessions.

Hudson showed why it's unbeaten in the Big Rivers as the Raiders responded with a 9-2 run to get their lead back to double figures.

Adaline and Eliana Sheplee combined for 46 points, with Adaline's career-high 24 leading the way. Isabelle Schmidt scored four and Scheu and Kendra Richter each made a 3-pointer for their points.

Hudson had four in double figures with 18 from Ella Carstensen leading the way.

Rice Lake made 46.3% of its shots, including 51.5% in the second half. At the foul line the Warriors were 5 of 7. Hudson had a big advantage at the free throw line as the Raiders were 23 of 28. The Raiders shot 41.5% from the field overall.

Eliana Sheplee pulled down 11 rebounds, Schmidt had six and Adaline Sheplee five.

Rice Lake hosts River Falls on Thursday for its final regular season home game.

Hockey

Hudson 12, Rice Lake 1

An eight-goal first period for the Raiders (14-8, 9-4) carried them past the Warriors in a Big Rivers contest in Hudson.

Rice Lake got a third-period goal from Nathan Carroll. Matthew Neeser got the start for Rice Lake at goalie and made 27 saves.

The Warriors (5-16, 1-11) host New Richmond on Thursday.