Play Hard, Hustle Harder: First Look At Jack Harlow & Sinqua Walls Starring In 20th Century Films ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

By Davonta Herring
 3 days ago

Source: 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios

This week (February 7), we finally got our first look at the highly anticipated film ‘White Men Can’t Jump.’ Click inside to check it out and find out when it will be streaming.

From 20th Century Studios,’ the all-new comedy ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic , the movie also stars Teyana Taylor , Laura Harrier , Vince Staples , Myles Bullock and Lance Reddick . The film was written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ was produced by Barris and Paul Hall and executive produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins and James Powers.

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ will begin streaming on May 19, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Check out a first look of the film below and be on the look out for the official trailer. Share your thoughts in the comments!

Funk Master Flex & The Wu-Tang Clan Squash Their Decades Old Beef

Funk Master Flex took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and The RZA to announce the end to their feud. The post Funk Master Flex & The Wu-Tang Clan Squash Their Decades Old Beef appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
