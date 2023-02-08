ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
750thegame.com

OSN: Why The Seattle Seahawks Should Make A Run At Signing Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) The best hot take I’ve got on the twenty-twenty-three NFL offseason is a screamer. And its logical quality matches the geographical identity of what is often considered the very, very deepest of deep upper left fields in the entire league. Y’all ready for this one? The Seattle Seahawks should consider taking a run at signing free agent Lamar Jackson instead of bringing back their nascent star quarterback, Geno Smith.
