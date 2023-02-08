Read full article on original website
Scott F
3d ago
thank you to you JERKS that have no respect for others property. I know, it makes no difference to you. You'll just go further north and ruin it for those people too.
Reply(1)
3
Related
WJFW-TV
Fatal crash on Hwy 8
TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash. It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk. Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road...
news8000.com
Nine dead so far this year from snowmobile crashes, DNR warning snowmobilers to not drink and ride
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - So far this year, nine people have died in Wisconsin from snowmobile crashes. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders, especially ahead of the Super Bowl weekend, that riding impaired at any level can have fatal consequences.
939thegame.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Wet snow and windy conditions expected on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will hone in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. Brown. Winter Weather Advisory (in effect until...
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
1 dead, 2 injured in Tomahawk crash
One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road....
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
WJFW-TV
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Another Wisconsin county reports first CWD in wild deer
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) yesterday reported the first chronic wasting disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer in Langlade County in the town of Wolf River, which is located in the north central part of the state. In a press release, the WDNR said the animal was...
Channel 3000
Evers looks to add state troopers, boost drunk driving penalties in 2023 budget
MADISON, Wis. -- Governor Tony Evers is adding initiatives in his upcoming budget meant to fight reckless driving statewide. The plan includes re-engineering roads, adding State Patrol troopers and boosting penalties for reckless and drunk driving. In 2019, data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that nearly 500,000 Wisconsin drivers at least one OWI conviction.
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback
Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
WJFW-TV
DNR advises limited consumption of fish on Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage. The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
Comments / 10